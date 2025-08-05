XRP Price Could See 70% Upside to New All-Time Highs Soon

Key Notes

XRP price is setting the stage for a potential breakout, pushing the price toward $3.75 in August.

Analysts highlight continued whale accumulation, strength above key exponential moving averages, and expectations of a Fed rate cut in September.

The odds of an XRP ETF approval have increased ahead of the September–October window.

Ripple’s native crypto XRP XRP $2.98 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $176.48 B Vol. 24h: $4.90 B has been leading the broader crypto market rally recently, with bulls staging a comeback over $3.0 on Monday.

The technical chart shows that it is forming a bullish fractal pattern, similar to that seen earlier this year, which could trigger a strong 70% XRP price rally ahead.

Will the XRP Price Rally Continue in August?

The current XRP falling wedge pattern shows a close resemblance to that seen between December and January.

On the other hand, the Ripple cryptocurrency continues to maintain support above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), thereby highlighting its underlying strength.

After the XRP price breakout in January, it quickly reclaimed its 20-day EMA as support, thereby triggering a strong 70% rally. As a result, XRP went from $2 to $3.39 in a few weeks.

As seen in the above image, the Ripple cryptocurrency is once again seeing consolidation in a falling wedge pattern, as it bounces back from the 50-day EMA, while converting 20-day EMA back into support.

As of Tuesday, August 5, XRP price is testing the upper trendline of its multi-month wedge pattern. This hints at a potential breakout toward $3.75, with these 20% gains coming this month in August. Analyst Javon Marks noted that as far as the Ripple crypto holds $2.47 support, the bullish momentum remains intact.

However, a failure to break above the resistance could delay further gains, with XRP likely to retest its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) as immediate support.

A decisive close below this level could open the door for a deeper pullback toward the wedge apex near the 200-day EMA around $2.34.

XRP ETF Approval Odds on the Rise

Despite the near-term uncertainty, some analysts expect the XRP price to break above $4 this cycle. Analysts are bullish about XRP whale accumulation and a potential Fed rate cut coming in September.

On the other hand, top market analysts believe that the odds of an XRP ETF approval during the September-October months have increased once again.

Ripple’s XRP Ledger has seen a steep growth with 70 million transactions recorded in July. This shows that the blockchain network remains resilient with strong market demand. It could serve as a positive catalyst for the XRP price rally ahead.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.