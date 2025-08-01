Key Notes

Analyst Javon Marks maintains a short-term XRP price target of $4.804, provided the $2.47 support holds.

In Q2 2025, XRP contributed 13% of Coinbase's consumer transaction revenue, narrowly surpassing Ethereum’s 12%.

Speculation around a spot XRP ETF approval continues, with potential SEC clearance around September or October.

Amid the broader crypto market correction today, XRP XRP $2.94 24h volatility: 6.9% Market cap: $174.52 B Vol. 24h: $6.97 B price is facing strong selling pressure, dropping by 6% and falling below the crucial support of $3.0.

The Ripple-related cryptocurrency has corrected more than 10% from its weekly high of $3.30. Furthermore, this sell-off comes with surging trading volumes to $7.5 billion, highlighting strong bearish sentiment among traders.

Investors Don’t Need to Panic on XRP Price Drop

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has issued a bullish price outlook for XRP, setting a new short-term target of $4.804. According to Marks, XRP price is currently trading well above the previous $2.47 target level, which now acts as support. This hints that the bullish momentum for the coin remains intact.

$XRP maintaining well above the $2.47 target and this means that the current target is at $4.804! With this target now in play, prices of XRP can have room to climb another +44% to reach it and a break above would bring in play the next target at precisely, $7.138… https://t.co/v59KjZiUHO pic.twitter.com/JC2UQcBMHe — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) July 28, 2025

With the $4.804 mark now in focus, XRP could potentially rally another 44% from its current levels. Marks added that a successful breakout above this resistance could open the door to the next upside target of $7.138.

Today’s XRP price drop comes as the XRP futures open interest has tanked 15% in the last two weeks. However, noted that the whale activity surrounding the Ripple altcoins has remained strong.

XRP Dominates Over Ethereum in Transaction Revenue

On July 31, crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) revealed its Q2 results, showing that XRP contributed more than Ethereum ETH $3 627 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $437.86 B Vol. 24h: $38.52 B in the exchange’s transaction revenue. This shows that the XRP trading activity was among the highest during the second quarter.

According to Coinbase’s Q2 shareholder letter, XRP accounted for 13% of consumer transaction revenue, slightly surpassing Ethereum’s 12%. This marks a shift from Q1, when XRP’s share was lower at 10%. Speaking on the development, Juan Leon, research analyst at Bitwise Asset Management, told Decrypt:

“In Q1, the SEC withdrew its appeal in the Ripple case, affirming that XRP’s secondary-market sales weren’t securities. That legal win sparked a rally in XRP’s price and retail interest in trading the token.”

On the other hand, discussions around the approval of spot XRP ETF have gathered steam once again. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that this could happen by September or October this year.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.