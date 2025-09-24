Key Notes

CrediBULL Crypto highlighted bullish signals in XRP/BTC with a 40% upside target.

Another market expert, EGRAG Crypto, pointed to historical patterns around the 21-day EMA, suggesting XRP price could rise significantly.

The arrival of the spot XRP ETF next month could serve as a major catalyst for the rally.

Despite its recent fall under $3.0, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP XRP $2.88 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $172.21 B Vol. 24h: $5.01 B continues to be on investors’ radar.

Top market analyst Dark Defender predicts that XRP’s price correction will soon end, potentially paving the way for a rally toward $10.

XRP Price Correction to End Soon, Upside Ahead

Crypto analyst Dark Defender said XRP is approaching the final stages of its corrective ABCDE pattern. This suggests the token is preparing for a potential breakout.

According to the analyst, a decisive move above the $3.333 level could trigger strong momentum, paving the way for a push toward double-digit valuations of $10, he added.

Hi all!#XRP is nearing completion of the corrective action: ABCDE and preparing for Lift-off! We are nearing the end of the consolidation. After this consolidation, and reclaiming $3.333 nothing will be able to stop what’s coming. Road to Double Digits #XRPArmy Ohhh One… pic.twitter.com/u4LDOxf9Mx — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) September 24, 2025

Crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto noted that XRP/BTC has once again swept its range lows, marking the third occurrence. Despite not holding the range, the analyst described the move as a bullish variation.

He noted that XRP/BTC continues to display one of the strongest high-timeframe (HTF) charts in the market, with a primary target roughly 40% above current levels.

We swept our lows again on XRP/BTC so while we didn’t hold the range lows a third sweep is just another bullish variation. Still looks like one of the healthiest HTF charts in the space right now. Those range highs are calling. $XRP https://t.co/VxHG16PZts pic.twitter.com/8DCFYnpBN8 — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) September 23, 2025

Last week, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) recorded $37.7 million in first-day trading volume, making the most successful exchange-traded fund launch of 2025 to date.

However, this has yet to reflect in the XRP price action. Analysts are now expecting the arrival of spot XRP ETF, from several different issuers, next month in October.

Will Ripple Cryptocurrency See a 2021 Bull Run-Like Rally?

Another crypto analyst, EGRAG Crypto, shared a two-week chart tracing XRP’s price history back to 2014. He emphasized the significance of the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) as a key support level in prior cycles.

#XRP – 2 Scenarios Based on Historical Price Action ($9.6 – $33): If you’re not yet familiar with the most likely outcomes, it might be time to catch up! Here’s a closer look at two pivotal cycles in #XRP‘s history. 🏳️21 EMA Historical Support Levels

▫️2017 Cycle:#XRP… pic.twitter.com/oE1MAMhsXA — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) September 23, 2025



In 2017, XRP price retested the 21 EMA twice before surging 1,610% to $3.31 in early 2018.

In contrast, during the 2021 cycle, the SEC lawsuit pushed XRP below the 21 EMA in December 2020, but once it reclaimed that level, the token rose 414% to $1.96 by April 2021.

Based on these precedents, EGRAG highlighted two potential outcomes: XRP could rally 1,610% toward $33 if it follows the 2017 trajectory, or climb 414% to around $9.60 if it mirrors the 2021 pattern.

