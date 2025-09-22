Key Notes

Ripple Labs and the US SEC ended their lawsuit months ago, leaving XRP with no growth hurdle.

On this premise, crypto lawyer Bill Morgan says that XRP proponents can not use the lawsuit as a basis for its flat price.

Despite high trading volume and market engagement, XRP has not shown significant price growth since the settlement.

The proponents of XRP XRP $2.82 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $168.63 B Vol. 24h: $7.23 B would need to move beyond the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit and find another excuse for the flat price of the digital asset.

As it stands, conversations in the Ripple ecosystem are around the recent settlement of the long-dragged lawsuit between the San Francisco-based blockchain payments firm and the securities regulator.

XRP Price Fails to React to Positive Sentiments

Bill Morgan, a top crypto lawyer, clearly emphasized that the XRP lawsuit has “run its course” and can not be accepted as justification for the token’s lack of adoption or weak price action.

Yes the lawsuit excuse has run its course for any further lack of XRP adoption or flat price action. https://t.co/Gl2U8Z7Ui9 — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) September 22, 2025

This comes as a response to crypto commentator and CEO Jake Claver who questioned whether Ripple has paid its $125 million penalty to the United States Treasury.

The SEC under President Donald Trump brought the multi-year case to a close. Ripple’s May 2025 settlement with the SEC contributed significantly to this conclusion of the lawsuit.

In the months following the conclusion of the lawsuit, XRP has not recorded any significant price increase. Market observers and analysts expected that it would even take advantage of favorable events like the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF. XRP has not exhibited any positive sentiment so far.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.81, with a 5.2% dip within the last 24 hours.

Its market capitalization is not doing any better and was pegged at around $168.16 billion. However, XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has climbed by 110.17% to hit $7.1 billion.

The outlook of this metric suggests that there is still engagement with the XRP ecosystem, sufficient to push the price up.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.