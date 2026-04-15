Bitcoin USD Price Outlook: Chart Gathers Steam

Bitcoin USD is pressing against levels it hasn’t seen in four weeks, with BTC trading near $74,000 after a sharp rally that caught several short-positioned traders offside. The move arrives at a tactically sensitive moment, the April 15 IRS tax deadline looms, and analysts estimate up to $2.8Bn in tax-related sell pressure could hit as US holders liquidate to cover capital gains obligations.

Options market data from Deribit identifies $75,000 as a particularly loaded strike. That dynamic makes $75,000 less a traditional resistance wall and more a volatility release point: a threshold where directional momentum, once established, could compound quickly in either direction.

Broader technicals show BTC holding above the middle Bollinger Band ($70,113), with a neutral RSI near 49 and a flat MACD histogram suggesting the market remains in a consolidation phase ahead of a potential break.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can Bitcoin Price Clear $75,000 Before the Tax Deadline?

BTC/USD was quoted near $74,000 at the time of writing, having recovered from the $68,000–$70,000 range that defined much of the prior week. The four-hour chart shows price trading below the 50-day moving average — a mild near-term headwind — while the 200-day MA has turned upward since April 9, providing a constructive longer-term backdrop. The daily average true range is approximately $2,561, indicating moderate but not extreme volatility.

Immediate resistance clusters at $74,800, a level cited by MEXC analysts as the key upper band for April. Beyond that, the $75,000 negative-gamma strike represents the critical inflection. CoinCodex projects a $75,311 target by April 15, though that forecast comes amid 18 of 32 tracked indicators currently reading bearish — a split signal worth acknowledging.

Three scenarios present themselves:

Bull case: BTC clears $74,800 on volume, dealer hedging flows at $75,000 accelerate the move toward $77,000–$78,000.

Base case: Price consolidates in the $71,558–$74,800 range through the tax deadline, then attempts a clean break higher once selling pressure subsides.

Bear case: A post-deadline flush breaks $68,984 support, opening a retest of $67,602, the level technical analysts have flagged as a significant buy zone on longer-timeframe charts. The $75,000 threshold is the fulcrum. How price interacts with it in the next 48–72 hours will likely define the medium-term trend.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin USD Tests Key Levels

Bitcoin USD near all-time highs is an encouraging signal, but at a market capitalization already in the trillions, the asymmetric upside that defined earlier cycle entries has naturally compressed. For investors drawn to Bitcoin’s direction but seeking exposure earlier in a project’s lifecycle, the infrastructure layer building on top of Bitcoin has attracted significant capital.

Bitcoin Hyper is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to integrate the Solana Virtual Machine, a pairing designed to deliver sub-second smart contract execution while preserving Bitcoin’s security guarantees. The project’s presale has raised more than $32M at a current token price of $0.0136786, with staking rewards active for early participants.

The core value proposition targets Bitcoin’s long-acknowledged limitations: slow settlement, high fees during congestion, and the absence of native programmability. A Decentralized Canonical Bridge handles BTC transfers between layers.

The broader context is relevant: prior Bitcoin USD cycle tops have consistently been followed by sustained rounds of Layer 2 and ecosystem development, as capital rotates from base-layer appreciation into infrastructure bets.

BTC’s strengthening correlation with macro risk assets suggests the current rally has legs if macro conditions hold, which historically has been constructive for adjacent ecosystem projects as well.

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This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile. Always conduct your own research before investing.

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