SOL USD Sets Eyes on 90 Again: Setting Stage for Major Breakout

Solana is back at the level that has broken bulls before. SOL USD is trading at $91.35, up 3.72% in the past 24 hours, pressing against the $90–$94 supply zone that has capped every meaningful rally since early spring. Whether this attempt ends differently than the last several is the question driving elevated volume, and the answer may arrive sooner than most expect.

Trading volume surged 35% to $5.3Bn in the past 24 hours, representing roughly 11% of SOL’s circulating market cap, an unusually high turnover ratio that signals genuine conviction rather than thin-market noise. According to Artemis data, weekly volumes recently reached their highest levels since early March.

Meanwhile, Brave New Coin reports that rising liquidations are forcing short-side capitulation, while large futures inflows are adding upward pressure on prices. Solana ETF products have attracted inflows for eight consecutive days, accumulating $50M in that stretch, bringing total assets held in those vehicles to $863M.

The backdrop, however, is complicated. SOL has shed 2.4% over the past 30 days while Bitcoin and Ethereum each returned roughly 12%, a divergence that reflects the meme coin market’s prolonged contraction and Solana’s heavy dependence on speculative activity. That underperformance sets the stage for a potentially sharp catch-up trade or a continued lag. Prior Coinspeaker analysis has flagged this same $90–$100 corridor as the defining battleground for SOL’s medium-term trajectory.

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Can SOL USD Price Break $95 and Target $110 This Week?

(SOURCE: TradingView)

The technical structure entering this week is the most constructive SOL USD has shown in months. Price rebounded from intraday lows near $87.50 and has since consolidated in a tight range, with Bollinger Band compression suggesting the market is coiling ahead of a directional move.

The immediate resistance sits at $94–$96, followed by a denser EMA cluster around $98–$100. A clean break above $96 would expose the 50-day SMA near $110, a level CoinPaper and other analysts have identified as the first meaningful upside target on a confirmed breakout.

Three scenarios are worth framing clearly:

Bull case: SOL holds $80 as support, breaks $90 on volume, and targets $110–$120 over the next two to three weeks as short covering accelerates.

SOL holds $80 as support, breaks $90 on volume, and targets $110–$120 over the next two to three weeks as short covering accelerates. Base case: Price oscillates between $82 and $92, consolidating further before a breakout attempt in the next major macro catalyst window.

Price oscillates between $82 and $92, consolidating further before a breakout attempt in the next major macro catalyst window. Bear/invalidation: A daily close below $84 reopens the $82–$78 range; Coinpedia estimates a 10–15% pullback risk if the current rejection pattern repeats. Longer-dated downside targets sit at $75–$65.

WalletInvestor’s 12-month model places SOL USD at $158.27, while the more aggressive bull scenario cited by Brave New Coin envisions $360 by early 2027, a projection that assumes sustained network-level demand well beyond meme coin cycles. Recent support/resistance mapping reinforces $88–$90 as the line in the sand for any constructive medium-term read.

LiquidChain Targets Early-Mover Upside as Solana Tests Key Levels

Solana testing $90 matters for another reason: it illustrates precisely the fragmentation problem that defines the current crypto landscape. SOL, ETH, and BTC each operate in largely siloed liquidity environments, a structural inefficiency that has proven difficult to solve without sacrificing execution quality or introducing new trust assumptions. That problem is the specific target of LiquidChain, a Layer 3 infrastructure project preselling now under the ticker $LIQUID.

LiquidChain’s core proposition is a Unified Liquidity Layer that combines Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, enabling developers to deploy once and access all three ecosystems without bridging overhead or fragmented settlement. The architecture also incorporates Verifiable Settlement and Single-Step Execution, designed to eliminate multi-hop routing that inflates costs and latency in current cross-chain setups.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01452 per $LIQUID, with $693,000 raised to date. As with any early-stage token offering, the project carries meaningful execution and liquidity risk; independent due diligence is warranted before any allocation decision. Those researching the opportunity can

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.