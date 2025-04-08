XRP, TRX Holders in Profit while ETH, SOL Investors Suffer

Key Notes

Amid the recent market turbulence, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode highlighted an intriguing divergence in crypto asset profitability.

While two major cryptocurrencies continue to boast strong unrealized gains for holders, others, particularly Ethereum ETH $1 583 24h volatility: 7.1% Market cap: $190.95 B Vol. 24h: $29.85 B and Solana SOL $111.2 24h volatility: 11.8% Market cap: $57.29 B Vol. 24h: $7.85 B , have seen a steep collapse in holder profitability this year.

TRX and XRP: Still Sitting Pretty

At the top end of the spectrum is Tron TRX $0.23 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $22.27 B Vol. 24h: $984.38 M , with 84.6% of its total supply still in profit, only down 5.6 percentage points year-to-date.

Despite recent drawdowns, some assets still have the majority of their supply in profit. On the high end:$TRX: 84.6% of supply in profit (down just -5.6pp YTD)$XRP: 81.6% (down -10.4pp) pic.twitter.com/8Py0Wj7Bye — glassnode (@glassnode) April 8, 2025

TRX is currently trading at $0.2349, up 4% in the past 24 hours, and has recently reclaimed its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.2334.

Notably, the asset is still relatively close to its all-time high of $0.4407, reached just four months ago.

Close behind is Ripple’s XRP, with 81.6% of its supply in profit, despite a 10.4-point decline YTD. XRP XRP $1.94 24h volatility: 10.6% Market cap: $112.78 B Vol. 24h: $9.28 B is currently priced at $1.87, having jumped 7.28% in the past day.

Technically, the token faces key resistance at its 20-day EMA at $2.13, but first needs to reclaim the former support level at $2 to confirm a stronger bullish setup.

ETH and SOL: Holders Drown in Losses

At the opposite end of the spectrum are Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), both experiencing some of the steepest drop-offs in profitability this year.

Only 44.9% of ETH’s supply remains in profit, down a staggering 39.9 percentage points since the start of the year.

On the low end:$ETH: 44.9% in profit (↓ -39.9pp YTD)$SOL: 31.6% (↓ -46.8pp) These two saw the steepest declines in unrealized gains across majors. A majority of holders are now underwater. pic.twitter.com/175IugrQPo — glassnode (@glassnode) April 8, 2025

Despite a modest 5% recovery in the last 24 hours, ETH is still down nearly 30% in the past month, and more than 50% off its all-time high of $4,878 from the 2021 bull run.

Ethereum has notably failed to set a new ATH this cycle, unlike some of its peers.

Interestingly, a dormant Ethereum whale, dubbed an “Ethereum OG”, recently stirred after seven years of inactivity, transferring 2,000 ETH worth $3.11 million to Kraken.

Solana, meanwhile, has fared even worse. Only 31.6% of SOL’s supply is currently in profit, a year-to-date plunge of 46.8 percentage points.

After a strong 7.7% bounce, SOL trades at $107, but the 20-day EMA at $122 looms as stiff resistance. While bulls may be hopeful, many holders are still deep underwater.

Middle Ground: BTC, TON, ONDO, DOGE

Several other major assets lie between the extremes. Bitcoin BTC $79 629 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $1.58 T Vol. 24h: $65.12 B maintains a solid position with 76.8% of supply in profit, though that figure has fallen 11.9pp YTD.

Currently trading at $78,923.96, BTC briefly jumped past $80,000 following a fake news article that claimed that Donald Trump would delay the tariffs by 90 days.

The White House later debunked the claim, pulling the asset back below $80,000.

Toncoin TON $3.14 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $7.77 B Vol. 24h: $300.34 M and Ondo ONDO $0.77 24h volatility: 10.2% Market cap: $2.43 B Vol. 24h: $320.28 M have 76.7% and 74.3% of their supplies in profit, respectively.

TON is trading at $3.11, up 3.85% on the day and 9% over the past month, while ONDO has rebounded 6.74% today to $0.7478, despite being down 8% in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin DOGE $0.15 24h volatility: 12.0% Market cap: $22.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.80 B is in a precarious middle zone, with just 50.8% of supply in profit, down 32.3pp YTD.

Currently trading at $0.1504 after a 7.5% increase, DOGE has caught analyst attention, as it appears to be breaking out from an ascending parallel channel.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is breaking out of an ascending parallel channel, signaling a potential move toward $0.060! pic.twitter.com/p4nclPILNr — Ali (@ali_charts) April 7, 2025

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggests a move toward $0.060 could be on the cards, although that would represent a steep drop from current levels.

