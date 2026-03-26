XRP USD Price Outlook: Ripple Fails to Breach $1.60, What Next?

XRP USD is clinging to a narrow ledge. The token trades near $1.38 as of late March 2026, down roughly -2.6% over the prior 24 hours, after a failed attempt to reclaim $1.60 earlier in the week left a textbook bearish pin bar on the daily chart.

The broader numbers frame a difficult picture. XRP has shed approximately 40% year-to-date from its December 2025 high of $3.65, even as on-chain activity hits records: 2.7M daily transactions and 7.7M active wallets signal a network that keeps growing while the price corrects.

The crypto Fear & Greed Index sat between 10 and 12 at the time of writing, deep in “extreme fear” territory. Spot XRP ETF net flows turned negative in March, registering over $31M in outflows, a signal that institutional appetite has cooled markedly from earlier months.

The total crypto market capitalization stands at $2.47 trillion, with a 24-hour spot volume of $88Bn. The macro backdrop, US recession risk, and a delayed Senate markup of the Clarity Act add weight to an already compressed chart.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can XRP USD Recover to $1.50 Resistance or Risk a Slide Toward $1.09?

At $1.38, XRP USD is holding just above the psychological $1.40 floor that traders have identified as the near-term line in the sand. Price is trading below key moving averages, and momentum indicators continue to reflect a bearish structure intact since January. The Tuesday pin bar rejection at $1.60 effectively confirmed that level as hard resistance for now.

Three scenarios appear most relevant heading into early April:

Bull case: A clean break and weekly close above $1.50, supported by renewed ETF inflows or a positive Clarity Act development, could open a run toward $2.20, the upper bound flagged by AI forecasting platforms ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok for March 2026.

A clean break and weekly close above $1.50, supported by renewed ETF inflows or a positive Clarity Act development, could open a run toward $2.20, the upper bound flagged by AI forecasting platforms ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok for March 2026. Base case: Continued consolidation between $1.35 and $1.50 as markets await regulatory clarity and macro data. Sideways grinding, dull, but possible.

Continued consolidation between $1.35 and $1.50 as markets await regulatory clarity and macro data. Sideways grinding, dull, but possible. Bear case: A failure of $1.40 support could expose $1.09, and PrimeXBT analyst Jonatan Randin has cautioned that sustained Bitcoin selling pressure could drag XRP down to $0.65. Ripple’s survey showing finance leaders embracing crypto is encouraging on adoption, but surveys don’t move prices in the short run.

The technical structure on XRP remains bearish until $1.50 is cleared on volume. Traders watching the options market will note that put positioning has increased, consistent with hedging rather than aggressive directional bets. Position sizing accordingly appears warranted.

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Bitcoin Hyper Draws Early-Stage Interest as XRP Marks Time at Key Support

(SOURCE: Bitcoin Hyper)

A token down -62% from its peak and rangebound below resistance offers limited near-term asymmetry, at least at current market capitalization. That math drives some capital toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays where the upside curve is steeper, if the risk profile is also higher.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one project attracting that kind of attention. It positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, targeting the persistent criticisms of Bitcoin’s base layer: slow throughput, high fees, and limited programmability.

The project claims sub-Solana latency on its Layer 2 stack, combined with a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers and high-speed smart contract execution. The presale has raised $32M at a current token price of $0.0136776, with staking rewards available to presale participants.

Infrastructure bets at this stage carry meaningful execution risk; the SVM-on-Bitcoin thesis is technically ambitious and unproven at scale. Still, for investors assessing where asymmetric exposure might sit while XRP consolidates, the Bitcoin Hyper presale merits independent research. As always, early-stage token presales are high-risk instruments.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.