Zcash Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says ZEC Could 20x from Current Prices – Is Smart Money Choosing Privacy Coins?

Meanwhile, Zcash (ZEC) offers a flexible model in which users can choose between shielded or unshielded transactions.

Neuner argues that the latest US administration has shifted from a hostile stance toward privacy coins to one that recognizes privacy as a fundamental right.

He said that even a fraction of Bitcoin’s market share could drive Zcash to much higher valuations.

ZEC Price Analysis: A Bullish Inflection Point?

ZEC is trading around $540 level while repeatedly testing a long-standing support. A confirmed breakout above this region would be the first clear indication of renewed bullish momentum.

MACD readings remain neutral but flattening, while the RSI sits near 42. Interestingly, if Zcash successfully defends the green support zone, a major bullish target lies near $1,400.

Five-Digital Valuations

Neuner claims that even 10% adoption relative to non-private assets could send ZEC toward $10,000+, a scenario in which ZEC effectively becomes the leading form of private digital money.

On the other hand, failure to hold the green support could trigger a deeper retracement.

