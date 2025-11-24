Key Notes

Shiba Inu’s burn rate jumped 1,086%, destroying 15,970,661 SHIB in 24 hours.

Total SHIB burned from maximum supply now stands at 410.75 trillion tokens.

Despite the burn, SHIB price has only rallied 1.07% amid broader market volatility.

Shiba Inu has seen its burn rate jump by 1,086%, leading to the destruction of 15,970,661 SHIB.

With this supply shock, the market and analysts expect the token to record a price rebound. It is worth noting that the broader cryptocurrency market is still trying to find stability, following a rough week of severe price downturn.

SHIB Price Fails to React to Burn Rate

According to Shibburn, the dedicated burn tracker for the SHIB asset, the burn rate has increased by 1,086% within the last 24 hours.

This led to the incineration of 15,970,661 SHIB, valued at approximately $126.5. Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000007922, corresponding with a 21.66% decline over the last 30 days and a 1.07% rally in 24 hours.

Altogether, the incinerated SHIB from the maximum supply sums up to 410,753,702,910,887, while the circulating supply is 585,265,936,616,871 SHIB.

Though it is a small gain, the latest burn may have positively influenced the SHIB price. At the same time, the SHIB Army anticipated more than a small single digital gain.

A shrinking supply paired with steady or rising demand typically increases an asset’s value. Community members expect this trend to lead to a larger price gain. In the meantime, the broader crypto industry is looking out for the recovery of the general market.

Bitcoin is still trading below $90,000 at the time of writing. Consequently, spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are reeling in massive outflows.

These funds have seen four consecutive weeks of withdrawals totaling $4.349 billion recorded between Nov. 17 to Nov. 21.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.