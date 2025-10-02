Key Notes

DOGE jumped 7% to $0.2581 while daily trading volume topped $3 billion, reflecting growing bullish sentiment.

Dogecoin price charts have formed patterns like an ascending megaphone, which suggests potential gains to $0.43 in the medium term.

On-chain data shows large DOGE holders added approximately 450 million tokens in late September.

Amid the broader crypto market rally, Dogecoin DOGE $0.25 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $38.47 B Vol. 24h: $3.09 B has seen strong gains, shooting another 7% on Oct. 2, to $0.2581 and extending the weekly gains to more than 12%. Furthermore, the daily trading volumes have surged past $3.0 billion, which shows a growing bullish sentiment. Market experts believe that this could be the beginning of a strong rally coinciding with the surge in DOGE whale activity.

Dogecoin Price Could See Another 60% Gains from Here

Dogecoin price has seen a strong reversal after forming a strong base at $0.22. Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that DOGE has successfully held its key support level, forming a higher low similar to other major cryptocurrencies.

The analyst noted that DOGE has been in a choppy uptrend since the April lows. However, he noted that the chart is showing constructive signs. As shown in the chart below, if DOGE continues its pattern of higher highs and higher lows, a larger move to $0.43 could eventually unfold, clocking another 60% gain.

Another market analyst EtherNasyonal has identified an ascending megaphone pattern on the chart, a structure that usually precedes major breakouts. According to the analyst, Dogecoin is currently trading within this expanding formation, which could potentially extend toward the $1 mark.

His analysis highlights Dogecoin’s price behavior since 2023, showing repeated accumulation phases followed by sharp rallies.

$DOGE + $1 is not a possibility, it's a reality. Dogecoin Similar structures, similar accumulations before every rise. The Ascending Megaphone pattern is expanding towards + $1 pic.twitter.com/Oy6Mw6uxTq — EᴛʜᴇʀNᴀꜱʏᴏɴᴀL 💹🧲 (@EtherNasyonaL) October 1, 2025

DOGE Whale Accumulation Gains Strength

On-chain data indicates that large Dogecoin holders have been steadily accumulating during recent market pullbacks.

According to Santiment, wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 million DOGE, along with those holding 10 million to 100 million DOGE, added roughly 450 million tokens in late September. This activity suggests stronger hands are capitalizing on lower prices, even as mid-sized holders trimmed positions.

On the other hand, the sentiment in the derivatives market is also shifting significantly. Data from CoinGlass shows the long-to-short ratio for DOGE has climbed above 1. This shows that more traders are positioning for upside momentum rather than further declines.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.