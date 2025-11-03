Zcash Price Prediction: Network Activity Hits Record High – Are Privacy Coins the New Trend?

The rally did not just capture traders’ attention but sent the network’s hashrate to an all-time high, making ZEC mining one of the most profitable coins as Bitcoin remains range-bound.

ZEC Mining Booms as Hashrate Hits Record Levels

Zcash’s PoW system, powered by the Equihash algorithm, is seeing unprecedented activity.

The network’s hashrate has surged to an all-time high of 12.53 GS/s. Unlike Bitcoin’s SHA256, Equihash makes Zcash mining more resource-intensive but now, significantly more rewarding.

Currently, Bitmain’s Antminer Z15 Pro ASIC generates roughly $39.56 in daily profits after electricity costs, making Equihash 43% more profitable than Bitcoin’s SHA256 algorithm.

Leading mining pools like ViaBTC, which controls 31.84% of the Zcash network hash power, have expanded their dominance, followed by F2pool, Antpool, and Binance.

Zcash problem in one tweet: 1 mining pool controls the whole network, ViaBTC has around 73% of $ZEC hashrate What can go wrong: > 51 percent attack becomes possible

> double spend money

> cancel or reorder transactions

> block any transactions they want

> change blocks and… pic.twitter.com/URe1lDMMck — Void 🔎 (@VoidOnChain) October 26, 2025

ZEC Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch

On the 4-hour chart, ZEC is trading around $390 after consolidating from its recent high.

Technical indicators suggest a potential breakout scenario.

The key resistance lies near $450, a decisive move above this could trigger a run toward the $600 target.

On the other hand, a pullback to the $320 support zone may provide a stronger base for the next rally.

The RSI remains neutral around 50, and the MACD is flattening, hinting that ZEC might be preparing for a major move in either direction.

As long as the asset maintains higher lows, the overall structure remains bullish in the medium term.

Privacy Coins Gain Momentum

The renewed interest in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies comes amid growing scrutiny over financial surveillance and data privacy.

With regulators tightening oversight on centralized exchanges and KYC requirements, privacy coins like Zcash are regaining relevance as users seek more control over their financial data.

As ZEC Dominates, $HYPER Presale Reaches All Time High

With Zcash breaking past barriers, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a BTC Layer 2 chain, is drawing significant attention with nearly $25.6 million raised in its presale.

Bitcoin Hyper seeks to build a full-fledged Layer-2 ecosystem directly on Bitcoin, one that supports memes, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and other applications, without relying on alternative chains.

The HYPER token serves as the backbone of this ecosystem, functioning as gas, staking, governance, and utility token for decentralized applications.

Early investors are also being rewarded with staking returns of up to 46% APY during the presale phase.

Each $HYPER is currently priced at $0.013215 but hurry, because prices increase in less than 24 hours.

To take part, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete your $HYPER purchase.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.