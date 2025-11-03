Key Notes

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel remains bullish, forecasting a potential LTC price surge to $500–$1,000 in the next altcoin season.

Analyst CryptoWZRD noted that LTC’s latest daily close was indecisive, advising patience until bulls stage a breakout past $101.50.

Canary Capital Litecoin ETF saw strong initial inflows of $1.64 million AUM, holding around 18,000 LTC.

Over the broader crypto market sell-off, Litecoin LTC $91.55 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $7.00 B Vol. 24h: $711.99 M is once again facing strong selling pressure, correcting 8% in the last 24 hours, and currently testing support at $90. This has completely erased the LTC price gains past $100 last week, amid the launch of the Canary Capital Litecoin ETF. Despite this, market experts are hopeful that Litecoin can see a 10x rally over the next year.

Will LTC Price Rally to $1,000 Begin Soon?

Following a sharp drop off from $130 levels last month in October, LTC price has been oscillating in the $90-$100. Following the launch of the Canary Capital Litecoin ETF last week, the bulls were attempting a breakout past $100. However, the crypto market correction on Nov. 3 once again pushed the price to the $90 support.

Despite this, crypto market analyst Crypto Patel has expressed a bullish outlook on Litecoin (LTC). He suggested that the asset could surge between $500 and $1,000 in the next altcoin cycle.

According to Patel, Litecoin’s current levels below $90 present a strong accumulation opportunity. The market analyst believes that the LTC price is poised for a 10x upside once the altcoin season begins.

Crypto Patel noted that despite LTC not reaching a new all-time high after its third halving, unlike previous cycles, there remains a “real chance” for a breakout within the next year.

$LTC to $500–$1000? Could Explode in the Next Alt Season Below $90 is a good chance to accumulate. $500–$1000 is possible in the next alt season: 10x isn’t impossible.#Litecoin didn’t hit a new ATH after the 3rd halving, unlike the first two. Still a chance for a new high… pic.twitter.com/ucLTOIsvBR — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) November 3, 2025

However, looking at the current market action, crypto analyst CryptoWZRD shared a cautious outlook on LTC price move for the near term. He noted that the asset closed indecisively in its latest daily session.

According to the analyst, holding above $101.50 would keep Litecoin in a bullish zone, while a drop below that level could signal further downside. CryptoWZRD emphasized the need to wait for clearer and more stable price action.

LTC Daily Technical Outlook:$LTC closed indecisively. We need to wait for more healthy price action to get a trade opportunity. Holding above $101.50 is bullish territory. Otherwise, it can decline further. We have to wait for a mature chart formation to engage with a trade 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UPMfgaEfua — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) November 3, 2025

Litecoin ETF Gets Good Start

The launch of Canary Capital Litecoin ETF last week has received a good response with $1.64 million in assets under management (AUM). This shows that the fund currently holds close to 18,000 LTC as of the current price. It happened as the fund scooped 5,000 LTC on the first day of trading, according to data by DiscoverLitecoin.

