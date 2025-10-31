Satoshi’s Bitcoin Whitepaper Went Live Exactly 17 Years Ago

Key Notes

The Bitcoin Whitepaper was published on October 31, 2008, making this day its 17th anniversary.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains unknown after close to 2 decades.

Amid broad speculations, Tucker Carlson thinks the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin may be linked to the CIA.

Documenting Bitcoin took to X to remind the members of the crypto community that it has been 17 years since the Bitcoin BTC $109 810 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $67.09 B whitepaper was published by Satoshi Nakamoto. The mysterious and anonymous inventor sent the document to a number of cryptographers. The whitepaper is a nine-page thesis paper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.”

The Bitcoin Whitepaper was published 17 years ago today (October 31, 2008) on a public emailing list under the username ‘Satoshi Nakamoto.’ The identity behind the engineer remains unknown to this day. pic.twitter.com/PDydyRNMRr — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) October 31, 2025

Accordingly, the paper opened up the world to the flagship cryptocurrency, outlining core details like the maximum supply of the coin. Precisely, only 21 million Bitcoin units will ever be “mined” or released into the market. Also, the Bitcoin whitepaper shared insights on the idea of a decentralized cryptocurrency.

As proposed in the document, Bitcoin is designed to be used for transactions that elude government or any third-party influence.

Satoshi Nakamoto noted that this system is a solution to the problem of “double spending” that has been a pain point in the traditional financial system. He then proposed utilizing a network of nodes to validate and record transactions through a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism.

Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto?

This is the question that no one has been able to answer for 17 years. Recently, Tucker Carlson was slammed for suggesting the possibility that Satoshi Nakamoto is linked to the CIA. The American conservative political commentator voiced this opinion at a Turning Point USA event recently held in honor of Charlie Kirk.

Carlson also cited that the unknown identity of Satoshi Nakamoto discourages him from investing in Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, since the publication of the Bitcoin Whitepaper, quite a number of events have happened, including Laszlo Hanyecz’s purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoin. However, the price growth that BTC has recorded over this time is quite impressive. From having no value, the firstborn coin has hit an All-time High (ATH) above $126,000 and is currently trading at $110,014.43.

