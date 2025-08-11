ZRO Explodes 30%: What’s Driving the Rally?

Key Notes

ZRO is trading around $2.49 with 30% daily gains.

The rally follows LayerZero Foundation’s $110 million Stargate acquisition.

ZRO sees over 1,000% surge in trading volume as analysts eye a $3.2 price target.

LayerZero’s native token, ZRO ZRO $2.34 24h volatility: 21.9% Market cap: $261.11 M Vol. 24h: $521.43 M , has become one of the top performers in the crypto market on Monday. At the time of writing, the 139th largest cryptocurrency is trading around $2.49, up by over 30% in the past day.

ZRO has also seen a massive 1,087% surge in its 24-hour trading volume, currently standing at $433 million. This suggests a sudden rise in investor interest, with a 29% uptick in its market cap.

This rally follows a Sunday’s announcement by LayerZero Foundation, proposing a $110 million acquisition of the decentralized finance platform Stargate STG $0.19 24h volatility: 13.7% Market cap: $180.94 M Vol. 24h: $116.90 M .

The plan, outlined in Stargate’s community forum, aims to bring the protocol back under LayerZero’s control and accelerate its development beyond asset bridging.

The LayerZero Foundation has proposed an acquisition of Stargate (STG). Bring the Bridge Home. pic.twitter.com/OfB4eV2r96 — LayerZero (@LayerZero_Core) August 10, 2025

Under the proposal, Stargate Finance’s STG token would be swapped for LayerZero’s ZRO token at a rate of 1 STG to 0.08634 ZRO.

If approved by Stargate’s community, the move would reunite the two projects, as Stargate was initially developed by LayerZero in 2022 before operating independently.

Recently, the ETH/BTC ratio rose 38.53% over the past 30 days, showing increased investor appetite for altcoins.

Community Reaction

The proposal will remain open for community feedback for seven days before a formal vote by Stargate’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Despite the optimistic outlook from LayerZero’s leadership, many STG holders expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed terms.

The community members argue the swap rate is too low and would strip STG holders of their ability to stake tokens for rewards.

Others acknowledged the benefits of merging the tokens, noting that managing two separate assets can be cumbersome, but agreed the current offer undervalues STG holders.

LayerZero co-founder and CEO Bryan Pellegrino described the deal as a way to “move faster, ship faster.” He added that the acquisition would help Stargate pursue its roadmap with greater resources and a unified direction.

Bring the Bridge Home. Every day decisions get made internally at @LayerZero_Core on products to build, partnerships made, integrations Every day small micro decisions of do we do it ourselves, send them to Stargate, who writes the code. All of this is overhead

All of this… https://t.co/KUr9AHEasr — Bryan Pellegrino (臭企鹅) (@PrimordialAA) August 10, 2025

The proposal news also triggered sharp gains for STG, which climbed 20% to just above $0.197, extending a week-long rally.

Market greed is rising as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently moved $16.5 million in USDC to buy up altcoins amid bullish momentum.

ZRO Price Outlook

ZRO appears to be forming a clear w-reversal pattern on the daily timeframe, with its formation beginning in early May. The token is now breaking above a key horizontal resistance zone between $2.25 and $2.30.

According to Alpha Crypto Signal, a daily close above this range would confirm bullish momentum and potentially lead to a price rally toward $3.2.

#ZRO HTF Analysis:$ZRO has formed a clear w-reversal pattern on the daily timeframe and is now breaking above a key horizontal resistance zone. A daily close above this level would confirm bullish momentum and potentially open the door for a rally toward the $3.20 area. The… pic.twitter.com/BR8ScM5Z5B — Alpha Crypto Signal (@alphacryptosign) August 11, 2025

Despite the recent price bounce, ZRO is still down 67% from its December peak of $7.47. However, analysts are predicting it to become the next 1000x crypto token in this bull cycle.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.