BNB completed its 33rd quarterly burn, destroying 1.44M BNB worth over $1.2B.

The token’s market cap rose to $159B, overtaking XRP for the 4th spot.

XRP whales offloaded 70M tokens, triggering short-term selling pressure.

BNB BNB $1 171 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $161.50 B Vol. 24h: $2.82 B is back in the spotlight after completing its 33rd quarterly token burn, removing 1.44 million BNB (worth roughly $1.2 billion) from circulation.

The move helped Binance’s ecosystem token reclaim the 4th largest spot by market capitalization, overtaking XRP XRP $2.63 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $158.13 B Vol. 24h: $3.90 B after a week of volatile trading.

The 33rd quarterly $BNB token burn has been completed directly on BNB Smart Chain (BSC). 1.44M #BNB has been burned 🔥 View the details of the burn below ⬇️https://t.co/GPfpeZ5fBT pic.twitter.com/kTQIHTfKvA — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 27, 2025

33rd Auto-Burn: The Details

The BNB Foundation confirmed the successful completion of the burn on the BNB Chain. The event followed the project’s standard Auto-Burn mechanism, an independently verifiable and transparent system that reduces the total BNB supply toward its long-term target of 100 million tokens.

Post-burn, BNB’s total supply now stands at 137.73 million, marking another step in the network’s deflationary design.

This burn took place directly on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and the destroyed tokens were sent to the network’s well-known “blackhole” address, “0x000000000000000000000000000000000000dEaD.”

The foundation noted that recent Lorentz and Maxwell upgrades have led to faster block production on BSC, resulting in an adjustment in the Auto-Burn formula to maintain consistency with earlier design principles.

BNB’s real-time burn system, powered by BEP-95, has already eliminated over 276,000 BNB from gas fees since its implementation.

BNB Reclaims 4th Place

As per CoinGecko data, BNB’s price jumped nearly 3% in the last 24 hours, driven by a 68% spike in trading volume.

The token reached a daily high of $1,161.35 and was last trading around $1,157. With this move, BNB’s market cap hit $159 billion, surpassing XRP’s $157.5 billion.

Just a day prior, BNB sat in 5th place behind XRP. On October 26, XRP was slightly ahead at $158.7 billion, but shifting sentiment and whale selloffs flipped the rankings again.

According to Santiment, small retail wallets have shown signs of panic selling, while XRP whales dumped over 70 million tokens between October 23 and 25.

📈 XRP is at ~$2.60 after a +4% day. We've seen some retail FUD across social media, indicating small wallets are selling off. During this $2-$3 price stretch, high crowd predictions of $XRP under $2 is a buy signal and above $3 is a sell signal. 🔗 Link: https://t.co/aUGQ5jYWJK pic.twitter.com/q6yqtLpO11 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 25, 2025

This selling pressure contributed to XRP’s decline, allowing BNB to gain advantage.

70 million $XRP sold by whales in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/ZxdyEJJHvp — Ali (@ali_charts) October 25, 2025

BNB Price Analysis: Trend Remains Intact

The weekly BNB chart shows a strong uptrend intact, supported by a long-term ascending trendline stretching from early 2023. Prices recently bounced from the $900 support zone, reclaiming the mid-channel range.

BNB is now trading inside an upward channel, testing resistance near $1,250-$1,300, which has capped rallies in previous cycles. A breakout above $1,300 could open the door toward $1,450-$1,600.

BNB weekly price chart with momentum indicators. | Source: TradingView

However, failure to hold above $1,100 could see BNB revisit $950-$900, where strong buying interest has previously emerged.

The RSI sits at 66, indicating that the token is approaching overbought levels. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in bullish territory.

BNB remains the next best crypto to buy in 2025 as long as it remains above $1,100. But with resistance looming at $1,300, traders should proceed with caution.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.