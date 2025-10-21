BNB Chain Partners with BPN After $50M Investment via YZi

Key Notes

BNB Chain and BNP have launched a real-time, multi-stablecoin global settlement network.

A $50 million financing round led by YZi Labs backs the initiative.

Expansion targets 20 regional stablecoins across Latin America, Africa, and Asia by year-end.

BNB Chain BNB $1 100 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $152.47 B Vol. 24h: $2.82 B unveiled a major partnership with Better Payment Network (BPN) to create a programmable, real-time payment layer built on stablecoin liquidity.

The initiative seeks to connect traditional finance with on-chain systems through a unified, multi-stablecoin framework, as per a blog post published earlier today.

BNB Chain and BPN Partner to Build a Multi-Stablecoin Global Settlement Network Dubai, October 21 2025@BNBCHAIN and BetterPaymentNetwork are announcing a strategic partnership, a programmable payment network built for the multi-stablecoin era to expanda next-generation global… pic.twitter.com/OMX4Ugt2BE — BetterPaymentNetwork.BPN (@bpn_network) October 21, 2025

Building a New Model for Global Payments

Backed by a $50 million investment led by YZi Labs, the partnership is focused on building a multi-stablecoin global settlement network that eliminates pre-funded accounts and replaces them with direct, onchain transactions.

BNB Chain has promised faster settlement times, higher capital efficiency, and lower transaction costs for enterprises and financial institutions.

Removing Frictions From Infrastructure

BPN’s programmable payment infrastructure is designed to bridge centralized and decentralized finance (CeFi and DeFi) using a single layer for minting, swapping, and settling fiat-backed stablecoins.

The network connects liquidity across a growing roster of regional stablecoins, including BBRL (Brazilian Real), TRYB (Turkish Lira), cNGN (Nigerian Naira), MEXAS (Mexican Peso), and EURI (Euro), enabling frictionless, real-time global settlements.

Leveraging the Power of BNB Chain

Through integrations with leading protocols on BNB like PancakeSwap and Aster, BPN will facilitate onchain arbitrage, derivatives trading, and FX hedging within a single environment.

The launch of BPN Earn, supported by Binance Earn, will allow institutions to generate yield on idle capital. Interestingly, BNB Chain has already surpassed $14.7 billion in stablecoin supply.

Setting a New Standard

The $50 million raised will fund the creation of liquidity pools, initial corridor development, and market-making mechanisms to maintain efficient onchain FX rates.

This model seeks to make stablecoins the backbone of global payments by reducing costs from roughly 2% to just 30 basis points and shrinking settlement times from days to mere hours.

“This is the next step toward PayFi: a world where payments are global, instant, and open to everyone,” added BNB Chain in a post on X.

Sending money across borders is slow, expensive, and often delayed for days. That’s changing with BNB Chain x @bpn_network. Read the full announcement 👇

🔗 https://t.co/ffYZBCmDUP BPN, built on BNB Chain, is creating a payment network that uses stablecoins (digital currencies… pic.twitter.com/gH2KPkhei1 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 21, 2025

