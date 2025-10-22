Coinbase to List Binance’s BNB, Signaling Shift in Crypto Exchange Dynamics

Key Notes

Coinbase has confirmed plans to list BNB BNB $1 057 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $147.14 B Vol. 24h: $2.42 B , the native token of Binance‘s BNB Smart Chain, marking the first time the US-based exchange will support an asset issued by its largest competitor. The exchange stated that BNB deposits must be made exclusively via the BNB Smart Chain, warning users not to transfer the token through other networks.

Trading for the BNB-USD pair will begin once the liquidity conditions are met in regions where the activity has been approved. Coinbase said BNB will be available on Coinbase.com, the Coinbase app, and Coinbase Advanced, with institutional access provided via Coinbase Exchange.

Notably, the BNB market on Coinbase was not yet open at the time the article was published.

A Notable Turn in Rivalry

The decision ends years of silence between the two platforms, which have long been viewed as ideological opposites in their approach to regulation and token listings. Coinbase’s relationship with Binance has historically been tense, with executives often at odds over transparency and compliance.

The inclusion of BNB, the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap, comes months after Coinbase introduced perpetual futures for BNB on its international platform, hinting at softening resistance toward integrating Binance-linked products. Also, Coinbase mentioned on October 15 that BNB is in the roadmap for listing on Coinbase.

Even with that movement, on October 16, CZ, the former CEO of Binance, demanded via X that Coinbase list more projects from BNB Chain, mentioning that Binance already has a lot of Base projects. All this was part of the discussion about the listing fee of exchanges, where Binance was hardly criticized, which prompted CZ to address this issue in X.

Strategic and Market Implications

By listing BNB, Coinbase appears to be taking a pragmatic step toward platform neutrality—recognizing high-demand assets even if they originate from competitors. Some analysts in X view the move as a sign of consolidation within the crypto exchange landscape, where user access and liquidity may now take precedence over rivalry.

The listing could also strengthen Coinbase’s global appeal at a time of renewed market competition, signaling that the exchange is willing to collaborate indirectly with ecosystems previously deemed rivals. Meanwhile, BNB’s visibility on Coinbase could enhance its legitimacy in US markets and diversify liquidity beyond Binance’s ecosystem, just in time for the relaunch of Binance US, which is still in the works.

In a sector where competition often defines strategy, the addition of BNB to Coinbase’s offerings may point to a broader shift—where interoperability outweighs isolation across major exchanges.

