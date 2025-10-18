$1.2B Left BTC ETFs This Week, but Not All is Lost for Bitcoin Price

Key Notes

US Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.22 billion in outflows this week.

BlackRock’s IBIT led with $268.6 million in Friday redemptions.

Bitcoin must reclaim $108K–$109K to avoid testing $100K support.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States saw over $1.2 billion in outflows this week, cementing a brutal week for Bitcoin and digital asset products.

On October 17, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow of $367 million, marking the third consecutive day of outflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $232 million, with none of the nine funds posting inflows.

https://t.co/Hj2Gs49bWa pic.twitter.com/gkagJ5Zjku — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 18, 2025

According to data from SoSoValue, Friday alone saw $366.6 million in redemptions, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which lost $268.6 million. Fidelity’s fund shed $67.2 million, Grayscale’s GBTC recorded $25 million in outflows, while Valkyrie saw only minor redemptions.

This was the worst week for Bitcoin ETFs since mid-2024, with only a single inflow day recorded on Tuesday. The outflows coincided with Bitcoin’s $10,000 price crash, from just above $115,000 on Monday to a four-month low below $104,000 by Friday.

Schwab Sees Rising Retail Interest

Meanwhile, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the firm’s clients now own 20% of all crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the United States.

Speaking with CNBC, Wurster added that visits to Schwab’s crypto portal are up 90% year-on-year, calling crypto “a topic of high engagement.”

Charles Schwab CEO on crypto… “It’s a topic that’s of high engagement.” Schwab clients own *20%* of all crypto exchange traded products. Visits to Schwab crypto site ↑ 90% in last year. Schwab operates one of largest brokerages in US. Hope you’re paying attention. pic.twitter.com/XR10TRR6NK — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) October 18, 2025

Notably, Schwab already offers exposure through crypto ETFs and Bitcoin futures. Earlier reports reveal that the company is also looking to debut a stablecoin in the near future.

Long-Term Holders Still Unfazed

According to Glassnode, Bitcoin’s illiquid supply dropped just 2% in Q3, while liquid supply rose 12%, meaning long-term holders are largely staying put despite price volatility.

#Bitcoin’s illiquid supply fell just 2% in Q3 while liquid supply rose 12% – most Long-Term Holders stayed put even as price set a new ATH. pic.twitter.com/PTKKsmgT7A — glassnode (@glassnode) October 17, 2025

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost was also bullish, adding, “Buy Bitcoin! This cycle, BTC is further solidifying its dominance as the king of crypto assets.”

He highlighted that between 2024 and 2025, total exchange and OTC desk supply dropped from 4.5 million to 3.1 million BTC, signaling sustained accumulation. He confirmed that even with BTC printing new highs, long-term accumulation is still ongoing.

BTC Price Analysis: Can BTC Reclaim $108K?

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows believes Bitcoin’s next move will depend on reclaiming the $108,000–$109,000 zone. “This will be the first crucial level to reclaim to give some confidence,” he said.

$BTC is struggling to reclaim the $108,000-$109,000 support level. This will be the first crucial level to reclaim to give some confidence. If that happens, Bitcoin could rally towards the $112,000 level in the coming days. A failure to reclaim the $108,000 level will send… pic.twitter.com/GPmwahpaTt — Ted (@TedPillows) October 18, 2025

Pillows also stated that a successful reclaim of this crucial zone could push BTC toward $112,000, while failure would expose the $100,000 region.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.