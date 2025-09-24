4 Cryptos That Will Turn $1,000 into $1 Million This Fall

Key Notes

Chainlink’s whale accumulation and ETF filing could ignite the next big rally.

Avalanche is backed by billion-dollar funding plans and ETF applications.

Sui gains momentum with Google partnership and a $450M Nasdaq-listed investment.

As the crypto market prepares for the fall season, which has historically been bearish for crypto, several altcoins are showing unique catalysts that could spark exponential growth.

From institutional adoption to major partnerships, these four projects: Chainlink LINK $21.67 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $14.69 B Vol. 24h: $961.16 M , Avalanche AVAX $34.22 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $14.44 B Vol. 24h: $1.88 B , Sui Network SUI $3.38 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $12.04 B Vol. 24h: $792.04 M , and Sei SEI $0.29 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $1.79 B Vol. 24h: $110.71 M , are positioning themselves as top contenders to deliver monumental returns.

Best crypto to buy in fall

Chainlink (link)

Chainlink trades at $21.74 after a 7% weekly decline but has surged 90%, supported by record-high exchange reserves and whale accumulation, with 800,000 LINK recently added to large wallets.

Exchange balances have plunged to an all-time low as investors shift to self-custody, a bullish signal for supply dynamics. On September 22 alone, 5.5 million LINK were withdrawn from trading platforms.

Moreover, Grayscale has filed with the SEC to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF under the ticker GLNK, a move that could open institutional floodgates.

Avalanche (avax)

Avalanche, priced at $34.44, saw backing from AgriFORCE Growing Systems, which is now rebranding as AVAX One, the first NASDAQ-listed company dedicated to Avalanche. The company plans to raise $550 million to acquire AVAX tokens.

At the same time, the Avalanche Foundation is backing two US-based digital asset treasuries targeting a combined $1 billion to purchase millions of AVAX tokens, essentially functioning like a large-scale buyback.

Also, Bitwise has filed for an Avalanche ETF, as AVAX gains mainstream recognition. With billions in capital lining up to buy and hold the token, supply pressure could ignite an explosive rally.

Sui network (sui)

SUI, currently trading above $3.50 is the talk of the town after it was recently announced as a launch partner for Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2), an AI-driven standard for enabling autonomous agents to conduct financial transactions.

Sui seeks to become the future of machine-based finance and securing this deal with Google is another step into that direction.

Moreover, Nasdaq-listed Mill City Ventures committed $450 million to hold SUI as part of its balance sheet, giving public investors a regulated entry point into the ecosystem.

Sei (sei)

Currently priced at $0.2924, Sei offers one of the best new cryptocurrency opportunities in the market. The network partnered with Crypto.com to provide institutional-grade custody, securing its token storage under regulated frameworks.

Chainlink also integrated its Data Streams with Sei on September 10, delivering sub-second latency market data that sets a new standard for institutional-grade DeFi applications.

Sei’s was also chosen by the state of Wyoming for its blockchain-based stablecoin pilot, outpacing major contenders like Ethereum and Avalanche.

Also, Circle’s IPO filing revealed that it holds more SEI than any other token. With its deep ties to regulatory pilots, data infrastructure, and institutional investors, SEI could be one of the next crypto to explode in the coming months.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.