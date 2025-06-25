SEI Jumps 80% as TVL Hits New Peak, What’s Fueling the Rally?

Key Notes

SEI has gained 80% in one week, reaching a $0.30 price level.

TVL hit an all-time high of $563M, signaling strong capital inflow.

Backing from Circle, Wyoming, and ETF prospects are driving the rally.

While the broader crypto market swings between gains and losses, SEI SEI $0.30 24h volatility: 8.1% Market cap: $1.68 B Vol. 24h: $1.01 B , the native token of Layer 1 blockchain Sei, has defied the trend. The cryptocurrency has risen over 80% in the past week and gained more than $700 million in market cap.

At the time of writing, SEI is trading around $0.30, posting a 9% gain in the past 24 hours alone. Data by DeFiLlama reveals that its total value locked (TVL) reached a record high of $563 million, reflecting fresh liquidity entering the ecosystem.

Sei is now the second biggest EVM-compatible chain in terms of wallets, with a staggering 74% increase in user count over the past month. Only Coinbase’s Base chain ranks higher, boasting 17.2 million wallets.

Major Institutional Bets Fuel Rally

SEI started its massive rally after the state of Wyoming decided to select the Sei Network for its blockchain-based stablecoin pilot. This move placed Sei ahead of several major contenders, including Ethereum ETH $2 439 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $294.18 B Vol. 24h: $16.58 B , Avalanche AVAX $18.06 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $7.62 B Vol. 24h: $314.66 M , Ripple XRP $2.20 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $129.40 B Vol. 24h: $2.54 B , and Sui SUI $2.82 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $9.56 B Vol. 24h: $984.00 M , boosting confidence in the chain’s future utility.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Circle’s latest IPO filing revealed that the firm holds more SEI than any other token, suggesting growing institutional confidence in the project. Lookonchain also highlighted Trump-linked World Liberty Financial’s $1 million SEI purchase.

The $SEI price has surged over 90% in the past week. Trump's World Liberty(@worldlibertyfi) spent $1M to buy 5.98M $SEI, which is now worth $1.8M, with an unrealized profit of $800K(+80%).https://t.co/xlrf813fr0 pic.twitter.com/1FQbPi2eSB — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) June 25, 2025

That investment has since swelled to $1.8 million, reflecting an 80% unrealized profit.

Meanwhile, the SEC filing by Canary Capital for a SEI ETF, with integrated staking, further strengthens the bullish sentiment. Analysts believe that the likelihood of several altcoin ETFs, including one for SEI, being approved this year stands at 90–95%.

SEI Price Outlook

On the daily SEI price chart, the RSI is currently in the overbought region. While this suggests strong momentum, it also hints at a potential short-term correction if buyers lose steam. In such a case, the next strong support zone lies around $0.26.

The Bollinger Bands show price action sharply piercing the upper band, an indicator of either strong breakout momentum or an impending pullback. Resistance sits near $0.34, with a breakout potentially sending SEI toward $0.40.

Meanwhile, the MACD confirms bullish sentiment with a widening gap between the MACD and signal lines. Histogram bars remain consistently green, indicating rising buying pressure. For continued upside, SEI needs to sustain above the $0.30 support level.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.