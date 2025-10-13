Key Notes

Over $446 million worth of altcoins are unlocking between October 13–20.

FTN, CONX, ARB, and DRB lead major one-time unlocks, while SOL and WLD dominate linear releases.

Analysts say Bitcoin’s dominance could soon peak.

The crypto market should brace for a potential wave of volatility as over $446 million worth of altcoins are set to unlock between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, according to data from Tokenomist.

The releases are split between one-time and linear unlocks, with FTN leading the one-time unlocks, releasing 4.62% of its total supply (worth about $40.2 million).

According to Tokenomist, over the next 7 days, major one-time unlocks (over $5M) will include FTN, CONX, ARB, DRB, STRK, SEI, ZK, and APE. Major linear unlocks (over $1M per day) will involve SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, IP, AVAX, ASTER, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, and STBL. The total… pic.twitter.com/rSsjvCNhEJ — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 13, 2025

CONX will unlock $32.93 million (3%), and ARB will release 92.65 million tokens valued at $30.69 million (1.71%). DRB will unlock over 618 million tokens, 17.59% of its supply, though its total value remains modest at $18.28 million.

Other notable tokens seeing substantial unlocks include STRK, SEI, ZK, and APE.

SOL Tops Linear Unlocks

On the linear side, Solana SOL $192.3 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $105.06 B Vol. 24h: $12.27 B tops the list with a $97.75 million unlock, representing just 0.09% of its circulating supply, followed by WLD ($37M), TRUMP TRUMP $6.33 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $1.27 B Vol. 24h: $543.15 M ($30.42M), and DOGE DOGE $0.21 24h volatility: 8.8% Market cap: $31.22 B Vol. 24h: $5.67 B ($20.31M).

While some of these represent relatively small percentages, others such as STBL, unlocking 10.64% of its supply, could face a significant sell-off.

These token releases could inject additional supply into the market, potentially leading to temporary dips, particularly for low-liquidity projects.

Bitcoin’s Dominance Could Be Peaking

While Bitcoin BTC $114 618 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $97.10 B has remained the dominant force in recent weeks, analysts suggest the asset may be entering a “risky” phase relative to altcoins.

According to crypto analyst Dan Gambardello, market conditions are beginning to resemble those of early 2021, a period that preceded a major altcoin rally.

Altcoins STILL Less Risky Than Bitcoin (The SHIFT Is Real) Intro 00:00

Part 2 00:10

BTC dominance upside target 2:30

Altcoin / BTC cycle data 4:00

Altcoin risk 6:20

Ethereum price analysis 8:50 pic.twitter.com/oTJDIOq4Dh — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) October 13, 2025

Bitcoin dominance, currently hovering near key moving averages, could face resistance soon, potentially signaling the start of an altcoin resurgence.

The analyst compared this setup to historical phases following large-scale liquidation events, such as the COVID crash of March 2020 and the recent $19 billion liquidation.

Both events marked the start of new crypto bull cycles, where Bitcoin’s initial strength was followed by altcoin outperformance.

Altcoins Enter Low-Risk Accumulation Zone

Data from multiple risk models show that altcoins are currently in a low-risk accumulation phase. Gambardello highlighted that altcoin risk scores hover around 20, well below the overheated 80+ levels seen at previous market tops.

Ethereum, often seen as the pioneer for the broader altcoin rally, shows a risk score of just 47. As ETH ETH $4 108 24h volatility: 7.3% Market cap: $495.68 B Vol. 24h: $60.50 B steadies, it could lead the next wave of altcoin rallies, much like it did in 2021, added Gambardello.

Bitcoin Hyper Raises $23.4 Million in Presale

While altcoins decide their next move, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is drawing major attention during its ongoing presale. As excitement builds, the project is positioning itself as one of the most promising innovations in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to address the network’s long-standing challenges, including slow transaction speeds, high fees, and the lack of native smart contract functionality.

The team behind Bitcoin Hyper is developing a next-generation Layer 2 solution that uses an optimized virtual machine to dramatically enhance transaction performance.

By processing transactions faster and at lower costs while remaining securely anchored to Bitcoin’s base layer, HYPER offers a seamless blend of scalability and security — two features that Bitcoin users have been demanding for years.

Investors are also being rewarded for their early confidence in the project. HYPER’s staking program offers 50% annual percentage yield (APY) on staked tokens, giving backers the chance to earn substantial passive rewards while supporting the network’s growth and decentralization.

HYPER Tokenomics and Presale Details

Bitcoin Hyper’s native token, HYPER serves as the network’s core utility asset. It powers essential functions such as transaction payments, staking rewards, and access to advanced features across the Layer 2 environment.

Currently, the token is priced at $0.013105, becoming one of the best penny crypto this season.

HYPER Token Snapshot:

Ticker: HYPER

HYPER Presale Price: $0.013105

$0.013105 Funds Raised: $23.39 million

What will happen next? Read our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.