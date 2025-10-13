Key Notes

Robert Kiyosaki praises Trump’s move to allow crypto and alternative assets in 401(k) plans.

He says the decision will make Americans more financially secure long-term.

Kiyosaki plans to increase his holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, gold, silver, oil, and real estate. .

Best-selling author and financial educator Robert Kiyosaki has displayed strong support for Donald Trump’s decision to include crypto and other alternative assets in 401(k) retirement plans. He said the move would help people become more financially secure in the long run.

In a recent post on X, the millionaire said he admires Trump for standing up against the financial elites, who he claims have exploited the working class through conventional 401(k) plans.

I LOVE TRUMP: We wrote two books together for many reasons. One of those reasons is because the rich investment bankers who control the stock and bond markets are screwing the working class via the workers 401-Ks. Even Warren Buffet has been admitting Baby-boomers are… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 13, 2025

He added that traditional investment vehicles no longer protect workers from inflation or market instability.

Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Approach

Since returning to the office, Trump has positioned himself as a strong ally of the crypto industry, launching his own “meme coin” and appointing crypto-friendly regulators. His administration also dissolved a Justice Department enforcement unit focused on digital asset regulation.

In August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create frameworks allowing 401(k) administrators to offer investments in alternative assets, including crypto.

Kiyosaki noted that this will help both employees and entrepreneurs build real wealth. He explained that the initiative allows more people, especially those outside Wall Street’s influence, to diversify their portfolios and prepare for a changing global economy.

As a result, Kiyosaki plans to keep increasing his investments in Bitcoin BTC $115 333 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $93.06 B , Ethereum ETH $4 176 24h volatility: 9.0% Market cap: $504.53 B Vol. 24h: $56.55 B , gold, silver, oil, cattle, and real estate.

Kiyosaki’s Investment Strategy Against ‘Fake Money’

With the US dollar dropping nearly 10% against other major currencies in 2025, confidence in traditional monetary systems continues to drop.

Kiyosaki has long been an advocate for Bitcoin and Ethereum as long-term hedges against what he calls “fake money” and weakening fiat currencies. He aims to accumulate 100 BTC by year-end, predicting the largest cryptocurrency to reach $1 million by 2035.

Last week, the 78-year-old stated that the traditional 60/40 portfolio model, 60% stocks, 40% bonds, “died decades ago.” He argued that alternative assets like crypto and precious metals are now the key to real financial independence.

Meanwhile, the broader crypto market has surged 78% in the past year, reaching a market cap of $3.9 trillion at the time of writing. Many analysts believe that this is a good time to enter the market, especially for investors looking for the best crypto to buy in uncertain times.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.