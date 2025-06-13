$750M Bitcoin Bomb Dropping: Anthony Pompliano at the Helm

Key Notes

American crypto entrepreneur and investor, Anthony Pompliano, is reportedly preparing to launch a new Bitcoin BTC $104 927 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $52.72 B investment vehicle with a fundraising target of $750 million.

According to Financial Times, Pompliano is in talks to lead ProCapBTC, a Bitcoin-focused Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), as its CEO. The proposed initiative would see ProCapBTC merge with Columbus Circle Capital 1, a publicly listed blank-check company.

Under the plan, ProCapBTC would raise $500 million in equity and an additional $250 million through convertible debt. Sources say the deal could be formally announced as soon as next week, although final terms are still being negotiated.

Columbus Circle Capital 1 was established with the purpose of identifying and merging with innovative, high-growth companies. It completed a $250 million IPO in May and is backed by Cohen & Company, a New York Stock Exchange-listed investment bank.

Cohen & Company, through its broker-dealer arm JVB Financial Group, has built a growing footprint in digital asset finance.

The firm has provided advisory, tax, and audit services to players in the cryptocurrency industry, including decentralized finance protocols, NFT marketplaces, and token issuers.

If confirmed, this new Bitcoin vehicle would expand Cohen & Company’s crypto involvement, signaling strong institutional interest in Bitcoin.

Pompliano Doubles Down on Bitcoin Strategy

The development comes on the heels of Pompliano’s previous venture, ProCap Acquisition, another SPAC that listed on Nasdaq in May with a fintech focus.

His leadership at ProCapBTC reinforces his continued commitment to accelerating Bitcoin adoption through structured investment platforms.

Pompliano has long advocated for Bitcoin to be treated as a strategic reserve asset by both private and public institutions. In 2024, he publicly explained that the global race for sovereign Bitcoin accumulation had already begun, and stressed that the United States must move quickly to stay competitive.

The crypto investor also states that the price predictions don’t matter for Bitcoin. He believes that Bitcoin is going to keep going up until the governments stop printing money.

If finalized, the ProCapBTC-SPAC merger could emerge as a major driver in bringing institutional capital into Bitcoin.

Bitcoin recently dropped 2.5% to $104,937 amid geopolitical tensions, with Binance experiencing heavy sell pressure of -$197 million. Despite this volatility, BTC ETFs have seen $970 million in inflows over the past three days, signaling strong investor interest.

