ADA’s $1 Dream: Cardano Community Approves Major $71M Grant

Cardano community approved $71M grant to fund a year-long development roadmap by IOE.

The proposal marks the first-ever community-funded core upgrade in Cardano’s history.

ADA eyes $1, but must break key resistance at $0.80 to sustain bullish momentum.

Cardano ADA $0.74 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $26.74 B Vol. 24h: $967.18 M eyes a leap to $1 with the community approving a $71 million grant (96 million ADA) in a landmark governance vote. The grant will be used to fund a year-long protocol roadmap by Input Output Engineering (IOE), the chain’s core development team. This is the first time ever that Cardano’s core upgrades will be directly financed by the community treasury.

Massive Community Backing

With 74% of voters backing the proposal, the initiative seeks a transition toward transparent, decentralized funding and delivery. The overwhelming community engagement makes ADA one of the best crypto to buy.

The Cardano community just made history. For the first time ever, core development funding has been directly approved by the community – ushering in a new era of decentralized governance. Thank you all for your support. This is more than a vote of confidence, it’s a shared… — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 2, 2025

The roadmap promises developments in scalability, developer onboarding, interoperability, and performance with Cardano’s community oversight body, Intersect, watching over the ecosystem.

“For the first time, core protocol development is being funded directly by the community. This vote of confidence empowers us to move forward with full transparency, shared responsibility, and a renewed commitment to building an open, resilient ecosystem,” said Tim Harrison, EVP of Community & Ecosystem at IOE.

All funding is milestone-based, with delivery confirmed via smart contracts and a dedicated committee. IOE is also required to publish monthly updates, engineering timesheets, and quarterly budget breakdowns.

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis: The $1 Push Faces a Key Resistance Zone

On the daily chart, ADA is currently trading around $0.73, still locked under a long-term descending trendline that has suppressed multiple breakout attempts since its peak near $1.35.

A breakout above the descending trendline around $0.78–$0.80 would likely act as a springboard toward the psychological $1 level. The support zone sits near $0.58, with a horizontal base providing a clear invalidation point for bullish bets.

ADA Daily Chart with Momentum Indicators | Source: TradingView

For ADA to reignite bullish momentum and aim for $1, it must flip the $0.80 resistance into support and show follow-through volume. Until then, short-term swings may remain range-bound as fundamentals and sentiment battle it out.

