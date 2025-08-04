Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

ADA’s $1 Dream: Cardano Community Approves Major $71M Grant

Cardano (ADA) has reached a historic milestone with its community approving a $71 million grant to fund core protocol upgrades via Input Output Engineering (IOE).

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Edited by Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
ADA’s $1 Dream: Cardano Community Approves Major $71M Grant

Key Notes

  • Cardano community approved $71M grant to fund a year-long development roadmap by IOE.
  • The proposal marks the first-ever community-funded core upgrade in Cardano’s history.
  • ADA eyes $1, but must break key resistance at $0.80 to sustain bullish momentum.

Cardano ADA $0.74 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $26.74 B Vol. 24h: $967.18 M eyes a leap to $1 with the community approving a $71 million grant (96 million ADA) in a landmark governance vote. The grant will be used to fund a year-long protocol roadmap by Input Output Engineering (IOE), the chain’s core development team. This is the first time ever that Cardano’s core upgrades will be directly financed by the community treasury.

Massive Community Backing

With 74% of voters backing the proposal, the initiative seeks a transition toward transparent, decentralized funding and delivery. The overwhelming community engagement makes ADA one of the best crypto to buy.

The roadmap promises developments in scalability, developer onboarding, interoperability, and performance with Cardano’s community oversight body, Intersect, watching over the ecosystem.

“For the first time, core protocol development is being funded directly by the community. This vote of confidence empowers us to move forward with full transparency, shared responsibility, and a renewed commitment to building an open, resilient ecosystem,” said Tim Harrison, EVP of Community & Ecosystem at IOE.

Related article: Cardano Quietly Mirrors 2021-Style Rally as 275M ADA Budget Moves Ahead

All funding is milestone-based, with delivery confirmed via smart contracts and a dedicated committee. IOE is also required to publish monthly updates, engineering timesheets, and quarterly budget breakdowns.

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis: The $1 Push Faces a Key Resistance Zone

On the daily chart, ADA is currently trading around $0.73, still locked under a long-term descending trendline that has suppressed multiple breakout attempts since its peak near $1.35.

A breakout above the descending trendline around $0.78–$0.80 would likely act as a springboard toward the psychological $1 level. The support zone sits near $0.58, with a horizontal base providing a clear invalidation point for bullish bets.

ADA Daily Chart with Momentum Indicators | Source: TradingView

For ADA to reignite bullish momentum and aim for $1, it must flip the $0.80 resistance into support and show follow-through volume. Until then, short-term swings may remain range-bound as fundamentals and sentiment battle it out.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Altcoin News, Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles