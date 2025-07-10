Key Notes

Akave has launched Akave Cloud, the first decentralized data layer on a dedicated Avalanche L1, targeting enterprise AI, DePIN, and SaaS clients.

The launch comes as Avalanche sees major enterprise adoption from partners like Citi, the California DMV, and FIFA for its custom Subnet technology.

Avalanche's native token, AVAX, shows recent strength ahead of a key July 15 SEC deadline for a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) decision.

Akave, a decentralized storage network, has launched Akave Cloud on a dedicated Avalanche AVAX $19.49 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $8.23 B Vol. 24h: $540.85 M Layer-1 blockchain.

The launch, announced on July 9 2025, introduces the first decentralized data layer on the network designed for enterprise-grade applications.

The new platform targets sectors like decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Akave Cloud provides encrypted and verifiable storage by anchoring data logic directly to smart contracts, eliminating the need for centralized intermediaries.

Akave CEO and Co-Founder Stefaan Vervaet explained that the company chose Avalanche not just for its technology, but because of a shared focus on building enterprise-grade infrastructure within its ecosystem.

Akave’s launch highlights Avalanche’s increasing focus on institutional and enterprise adoption. Its Subnet architecture, which enables the creation of custom, sovereign blockchains, has recently attracted high-profile partners.

Financial giant Citi used a Subnet to pilot the tokenization of private assets, while the California DMV is using a private Subnet to migrate 42 million vehicle titles.

Further cementing its push into the mainstream, FIFA, the international governing body for football, selected Avalanche in May 2025 to power its official blockchain for fan engagement initiatives.

This move aligns with data showing that crypto gaming is a primary driver of user activity on the network, demonstrating its appeal for both institutional and consumer-facing applications.

Institutional Momentum Drives AVAX Price Up

Recent market activity is reflected in AVAX’s price, which has risen over the past week from under $18 to above $19.50.

This market movement comes as investors anticipate a key regulatory decision. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to announce its decision on Grayscale’s application for a spot Avalanche ETF by July 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, VanEck filed for the “VanEck Avalanche ETF” in Delaware recently, signaling a potential spot AVAX ETF launch.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.