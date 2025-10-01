Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs

Key Notes

The Aleo Network Foundation has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch a US dollar-pegged stablecoin featuring end-to-end encryption and built-in privacy features.

Paxos Labs will provide issuance and manage reserves for the new stablecoin, which will be called USAD. According to an Oct. 1 press release, USAD will be the first stablecoin to launch on a layer-1 blockchain with full end-to-end encryption and privacy.

When transactions are conducted on a typical blockchain, data such as the wallet IDs for the sender and receiver, amount transferred, transaction fees, and timestamps are typically displayed onchain. Aleo’s blockchain encrypts this information, keeping user data private and secure.

Paxos Labs referred to USAD as “programmable dollars that are private by design and backed by regulated USDG reserves” in a post on X, while Aleo, in a related post, stressed that the new stablecoin was designed to keep user information safe and confidential.

We're excited to announce our partnership with @PaxosLabs to introduce USAD: a next-generation stablecoin that is both private, compliant, and a first of its kind. Together, we're bringing a digital dollar that keeps your information safe and your transactions confidential. The… pic.twitter.com/o0PmYnmGF0 — Aleo (@AleoHQ) October 1, 2025

The Stablecoin Supercycle: Major Players Join the Privacy Revolution

2025 has been a breakout year for stablecoins. As Coinspeaker recently reported, World Liberty Financial is launching its USD1 stablecoin on the Aptos Network. It’s expected to make its network debut by Oct. 6.

Phantom, the organization behind the Phantom Wallet, launched a US dollar-pegged stablecoin called CASH on the Solana blockchain. As Vini Barbosa points out in their recent article, analysts are beginning to refer to the ongoing surge in sector activity as “the stablecoin supercycle” or “stablecoin wars.”

Meanwhile, major fintech firms are starting to take notice as both Brex and Visa have recently launched their own stablecoin-related services.

On Sept. 30, financial services firm Brex announced it was integrating native stablecoin payments throughout its products and services, giving customers the ability to pay corporate balances with stablecoins directly from within the Brex platform.

On the same day, Visa announced it was launching a prefund pilot to explore the use of stablecoins for cross-border remittances through its Visa Direct service.

