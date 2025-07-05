America Party-Themed Meme Coins Surge Amid Elon Musk’s Political Ambitions

Key Notes

Following Musk’s announcement, a Solana-based meme coin named America Party (AP) surged over 150%, hitting a $10 million market cap.

The crypto market gets flooded with multiple meme coins themed around Musk’s party emerged on Independence Day.

Musk proposed a focused political strategy, suggesting his new party could sway US legislation by targeting a few key Senate and House seats.

With US President Donald Trump passing the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on July 4, Independence Day, tech billionaire Elon Musk has vowed to form his own political party aka “America Party”. Within hours, meme coins themed after Elon Musk’s party have gained solid traction in the past few hours.

Musk has been a vocal critic of the Beautiful Bill that seeks to raise the US debt ceiling by another $5 trillion. The Tesla chief believes that this bill will ultimately burden the American taxpayers with an increase in debt interest payments. In his recent poll conducted on July 4, 60% of respondents voted “Yes” to having a new America Party.

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

America Party Meme Coin Trending Now

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is a big figure in the meme coin sector, and his recent plan to launch a new political party has made the crypto community jump on the opportunity to launch an America Party meme coin.

Elon Musk’s influence on the meme coin market was on full display. The new token dubbed “America Party” (AP) surged over 150%, reaching a $10 million market cap and becoming the most trending token on DexScreener.

The Solana-based meme coin is one of five “America Party” tokens gaining traction after Musk’s remarks. The timing of the spike, on U.S. Independence Day, has further fueled interest in meme coins with patriotic themes.

Elon Musk’s Political Ambitions Rise

Elon Musk has been vocal of his plans for the America Party ever since his split with Donald Trump on political policies and his exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Sharing his plans further, Musk wrote:

“One way to execute on this [third party plan] would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people,” Musk claimed over social media.

However, forming a new political party won’t be very easy for Musk.

