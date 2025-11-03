Key Notes

AMINA (Austria) AG received authorization for custody, crypto-fiat exchange, crypto-crypto exchange, portfolio management, and transfer services.

AMINA Group holds licenses in Switzerland (FINMA), Hong Kong (SFC), and Abu Dhabi (FSRA), positioning it as a multi-jurisdictional crypto bank.

AMINA competes with Swiss rival Sygnum and traditional banks like Societe Generale that are launching regulated digital asset services.

AMINA Bank announced on Nov. 3 that its Austrian subsidiary, AMINA (Austria) AG, received a Crypto-Asset Service Provider license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets framework. The authorization allows the Swiss-regulated bank to passport crypto services to professional investors across the European Union and European Economic Area.

The license enables cross-border service provision to up to 30 markets without requiring separate authorizations in each jurisdiction.

Coinspeaker verified the license with Austria’s Financial Market Authority, which granted the authorization on Oct. 29. The public announcement followed five days later. Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA Bank, stated the license allows the bank to operate under high regulatory standards across multiple jurisdictions.

The FMA authorization covers custody services, exchange of crypto-for-fiat, exchange of crypto-for-crypto, portfolio management, and transfer services for crypto assets. In its announcement, AMINA also noted it plans to introduce crypto staking at launch, though this service does not appear in the official FMA authorization list.

Eckehard Stolz, Managing Director of AMINA EU, stated the subsidiary will bridge traditional finance and crypto assets.

AMINA Bank operates as a Swiss-regulated financial institution under the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority. The bank also holds a Securities and Futures Commission license in Hong Kong and a Financial Services Regulatory Authority license in Abu Dhabi. The Austrian subsidiary operates as a wholly-owned entity of the Swiss parent company.

Race for the European Institutional Market

Multiple firms have secured MiCA licenses in different EU member states. Blockchain.com’s MiCA license in Malta is another example, with the company establishing operations under the regulatory framework.

AMINA faces stiff competition from Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum, which continues expanding its institutional-grade services. Traditional financial institutions are also launching regulated crypto services, with Societe Generale and Bitpanda recently deploying regulated stablecoins.

The MiCA framework faces ongoing scrutiny over regulatory complexity. Circle’s warning about dual-licensing requirements for stablecoins highlighted potential conflicts with payment services rules. Patrick Hansen, Circle’s Senior Director of EU Strategy and Policy, stated the overlap could force a regulatory standstill in March 2026 unless the transitional period is extended.

AMINA EU will target professional investors across Europe with its regulated services. The passporting mechanism under MiCA allows firms authorized in one EU member state to operate throughout the bloc without requiring separate licenses in each jurisdiction.

