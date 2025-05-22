Analyst Predicts Solana (SOL) to Reach $210 as Price Climbs 7%

Key Notes

SOL's daily trading volume jumped 70%, signaling renewed market interest.

Total value locked on Solana rose 4.26% to $9.53 billion.

Analyst sees a potential move toward $210 within an upward price channel.

Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B has emerged as one of the top performers in the past 24 hours, with the cryptocurrency climbing 7% to trade around $178.70. The sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap also saw a 70% increase in its 24-hour trading volume.

This price movement aligns with a 4.4% rise in the broader cryptocurrency market, pushing total market capitalization back above $3.5 trillion.

Recent on‑chain data from Glassnode shows a clear uptick in Solana network usage, with active wallet addresses climbing steadily over the past week.

Plius, in the past day, the network has recorded a 4.26% uptick in its total value locked (TVL), currently sitting at $9.53 billion.

Meanwhile, SOL outflows from exchanges have accelerated: holders withdrew over $16 million worth of SOL this week, following $107 million in withdrawals last week. Historically, large outflows suggest that investors are preparing for further price gains by shifting towards self-custody.

SOL Price Outlook

Analyst Ali Martinez observed that SOL has been trading within a clear upward channel since May 12. He suggested that the cryptocurrency could test the upper boundary of the channel near $210 soon.

#Solana $SOL looks poised to target the upper boundary of this channel, with $210 in sight! pic.twitter.com/Iido4VThxz — Ali (@ali_charts) May 22, 2025

Popular crypto trader Jelle also echoed bullish sentiment on X. He predicted that once SOL clears the $250 resistance level, it would rise above $400.

It's a good thing I still own a bunch of $SOL. Once it clears $250, I doubt it stops before it hits $400-$500. All the weak hands have been shaken out. Time to reap the rewards. pic.twitter.com/fW1EDquA6r — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) May 22, 2025

On the daily SOL chart, price is approaching the upper Bollinger Band, indicating a sustained uptrend. The middle band (20-day SMA) around $165 offers immediate support to the cryptocurrency.

Key resistance lies near $190 at the upper Bollinger boundary, followed by $210 as noted by an ascending channel pattern on the four‑hour chart.

The RSI has climbed to the mid‑60s, reflecting bullish sentiment. There remains plenty of room for upward movement before a corrective pullback.

Meanwhile, the MACD is due for a bullish crossover, while the histogram bars are currently in red. However, the weakening bars confirm growing bullish momentum for SOL.

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

Solaxy ($SOLX) Presale Heats Up as SOL Breaks Out

As Solana continues to be a major player in the crypto space, Solaxy ($SOLX) emerges as an innovative blockchain solution designed to significantly boost the performance and scalability of the Solana network.

Solaxy is developed to address common challenges like network congestion, scalability limitations, and transaction unreliability. These problems usually occur during periods of high network activity.

Solaxy aims to reduce congestion and failed transactions by processing transactions off-chain and consolidating them into optimized batches, with final settlement on Solana’s mainnet.

SOLX Presale and Tokenomics

The team is conducting a presale for the project’s native token, SOLX, to support early investors. Solaxy currently offers an attractive 103% APY to holders for staking their holdings.

Solaxy Presale Details:

Token Price: $0.001732

$0.001732 Funds Secured: $39.1 million

$39.1 million Accepted Payment Methods: Crypto, Card

Crypto, Card Ticker: SOLX

Following the presale, the SOLX token will be deployed across multiple chains. This would allow presale participants to bridge their tokens to the SOLAXY Layer 2 blockchain. The token will be available for trading on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

For investors looking for long-term projects built on Solana, Solaxy is a great option.

