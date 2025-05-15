Key Notes

Solana's 30-day capital inflows have turned positive, signaling renewed investor interest.

DeFi Development Corp.

has accumulated nearly 596,000 SOL, reflecting strong institutional conviction.

Despite the SEC delaying SOL ETF, VanEck’s debut of VBILL fund suggests rising institutional interest.

After months of stagnation and capital flight, the tide appears to be turning for Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B as Solana’s 30-day realized cap inflows flipped back into positive territory, growing at an encouraging rate of 4–5%, comparable to Ripple’s XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B .

According to on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, this marks a potential trend reversal after prolonged outflows, and is a strong indicator that demand is returning to the Solana ecosystem.

The rise in capital inflow usually signals increasing investor confidence. For a network like Solana, this could foreshadow a surge in both retail and institutional interest.

Massive Developments Could Push SOL Higher

Amid this positive sentiment, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently delayed its decision on Grayscale’s proposed spot Solana ETF until October 2025.

Although this may temporarily dampen immediate institutional inflows, it doesn’t negate the broader trend of increasing mainstream attention on Solana.

Further, DeFi Development Corp. announced a $23.6 million SOL purchase, its largest to date. The total holding of nearly 596,000 SOL (worth ~$102.7 million), is being staked, either through independent validators or the company’s own.

While legitimizing Solana’s role in the growing real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space, VanEck debuted VBILL, a tokenized US Treasury fund deployed across multiple blockchains, including Solana.

Technical Outlook: What the Charts Say

At the time of writing, SOL trades at $169.23, down almost 6% in the past 24 hours. However, weekly gains stand at 10%.

Using Fibonacci extension levels from the daily chart below, it is clear that the immediate support for SOL is $163.53 (Fib 1.618) while nearest resistance is $177.20 (Fib 2.618), where price was recently rejected.

Next bullish targets stand at $190.87 (Fib 3.618) and $199.32 (Fib 4.236). If $163.53 breaks, next support sits near $155.08 and $149.

On the other hand, the RSI reads 60.19, having dropped from near-overbought levels (70+). This indicates that the price is cooling off from a recent surge but still remains in bullish territory. A bounce from this level could signal renewed buying momentum.

