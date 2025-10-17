Arthur Hayes’ Maelstrom Targets $250 Million Private Equity Fund for Crypto Infrastructure Acquisitions

Key Notes

Hayes' family office plans to invest $40-75M annually in four to six companies providing essential cryptocurrency ecosystem services.

The fund exclusively targets equity stakes in cash-generating blockchain infrastructure firms, avoiding token-dependent valuations.

First close targeted for March 2026, attracting crypto investors, family offices, and institutional backers including pension funds.

Arthur Hayes’ family office, Maelstrom, is raising at least $250 million for a new private equity fund to acquire medium-sized crypto infrastructure and data firms, according to Bloomberg. The fund will target companies providing essential services to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Maelstrom co-founder and Managing Partner Akshat Vaidya said the firm will invest between $40 million and $75 million annually, targeting four to six companies in the crypto space with an emphasis on blockchain service providers, including trading infrastructure and analytics startups. The fundraising effort comes as the crypto industry experiences renewed merger and acquisition activity following the market downturn after FTX’s collapse.

Major deals over the past year include Stripe’s $1.1 billion purchase of Bridge in late 2024, Ripple’s $1.25 billion acquisition of Hidden Road, and Coinbase’s $2.9 billion deal with Deribit.

Strategic Shift from Tokens to Equity

Maelstrom’s new fund represents a departure from its previous approach. While earlier venture investments concentrated on tokens, the private equity vehicle will focus solely on equity stakes. Vaidya explained that the fund seeks blockchain service providers with cash-generating business models and valuations that are not dependent on unutilized tokens.

Each acquisition will be structured through special purpose vehicles, with Maelstrom serving as the anchor investor. The strategy centers on companies with sustainable revenue streams and clear financial metrics. The Maelstrom Bitcoin BTC $106 480 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $103.17 B grant program demonstrates the family office’s broader commitment to supporting crypto ecosystem development.

Timeline and Fundraising Targets

The fund is registered in the US and plans to attract diverse backers, including crypto investors, family offices, and institutional players such as pension funds. Maelstrom aims for a first close by March 31, 2026, with full fundraising completed by September 2026.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes will lead the effort alongside Vaidya and newly hired partner Adam Schlegel. The team plans to expand as the fund grows. Hayes co-founded Maelstrom with Vaidya in 2023 as his family office, focusing on long-term infrastructure investments in the cryptocurrency sector.

The fund maintains a patient capital approach, emphasizing quality projects over rapid deployment. Hayes’ recent altcoin purchases reflect his continued active engagement in crypto markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.