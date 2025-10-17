Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CZ Issues Crucial Safety Tip to BNB Digital Asset Treasury Firms

Binance’s CZ has stated that it is now a mandatory step for any BNB DAT project looking to secure investment from YZi Labs to use a third-party custodian.

Godfrey Benjamin By Godfrey Benjamin Hamza Tariq Editor Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
CZ Issues Crucial Safety Tip to BNB Digital Asset Treasury Firms

Key Notes

  • QMMM has suddenly disappeared with investors' funds, sparking safety updates.
  • Now, Changpeng Zhao says it is mandatory for the BNB DAT project, looking to secure investment from YZi Labs, to have a third-party custodian.
  • China Renaissance Holdings is looking to invest $600 million in a BNB treasury.

As the number of firms investing in a corporate BNB BNB $1 052 24h volatility: 10.8% Market cap: $146.31 B Vol. 24h: $6.03 B treasury increases, Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has seen the need to educate them.

Recently, he took to X to encourage such BNB treasury firms to utilize the service of third-party custodians for their holdings.

Related article: BNB Price Rally Could End Soon, a Drop Under $1,000 Coming Ahead?

His statement comes as Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) become a hot topic in the crypto industry.

QMMM Disappearance Trigger Third-Party Custodian Talks

In the last few months, several traditional institutions have tilted towards maintaining a crypto-based treasury. However, the hype and adoption came with increased risks, and this has caused many enthusiasts to begin to raise questions about transparency and safety.

CZ’s call for safeguards and accountability across DAT comes from these concerns.

The conversation began with concerns that QMMM, a crypto treasury firm, might have vanished with investors’ funds.

According to AB Kuai Dong on X, the U.S.-listed firm had announced plans to invest $100 million in Bitcoin BTC $104 869 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $109.65 B , Ethereum ETH $3 731 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $449.95 B Vol. 24h: $58.90 B , and Solana SOL $177.5 24h volatility: 8.3% Market cap: $97.67 B Vol. 24h: $11.85 B , and its stock price shot up to 9.6 times after the news.

Not too long after, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) claimed that QMMM manipulated its stock using social media.

As it stands, its Hong Kong office is now reportedly empty. Fears have risen, likely due to the absence of a separate custodian.

CZ advises all DAT firms to use a trusted third-party crypto custodian. He also encouraged them to have their accounts audited by investors.

While he sounded this advice to companies, CZ explicitly stated that this will now be a mandatory step for any BNB DAT project looking to secure investment from YZi Labs.

This further highlights his commitment to promoting transparency in the cryptocurrency sector.

Firms Establishing a BNB Treasury

One of the companies that recently attempted to establish its BNB treasury is China Renaissance Holdings.

This Beijing-based investment bank is working on raising around $600 million for a new BNB treasury company.

Some sources claimed that YZi Labs and China Renaissance will contribute $200 million to the deal, with the bank committing around $100 million of that amount.

Also, Applied DNA Sciences secured up to $58 million for a BNB treasury strategy through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Godfrey Benjamin
Author Godfrey Benjamin

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Godfrey Benjamin on X

Share:
Related Articles