DACM boosted its HYPE holdings past $1 million.

The asset manager withdrew 15,000 tokens from FalconX on December 4.

Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 custom markets crossed $5 billion in total trading volume.

On Dec. 4, DigiAssetFund (DACM) withdrew 15,000 HYPE HYPE $34.95 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $9.47 B Vol. 24h: $355.50 M , valued at roughly $525,000, from FalconX. According to blockchain analytics platform Nansen, the transfer raised their total Hyperliquid holdings in that wallet to more than $1 million.

The very same day, DACM’s Executive Chairman and CIO, Richard Galvin, announced a major investment into Ostium Labs’ Series A round.

Galvin said that the global CFD market moves more than $10 trillion each month, yet still relies on outdated, opaque systems that often trade against users. DACM backs Ostium for rebuilding this infrastructure via oracle-driven, RFQ-based perpetuals.

Hyperliquid’s Custom Markets Hit $5 Billion in Volume

Meanwhile, Hyperliquid’s HIP‑3, which enables permissionless, user‑deployed perpetual markets, saw over $5 billion in trading volume generated across these custom markets. Traders have begun exploring new synthetic assets tied to tech stocks and non‑crypto indices.

HIP-3 pairs have just surpassed $5 billion, with a total of 21,831 traders.

$4.92 billion was traded on @tradexyz.

$93.47 million on @felixprotocol.

$28.78 million on @ventuals. pic.twitter.com/CD1y7lkKvE — Hyperliquid News (@HyperliquidNews) December 3, 2025

Hyperliquid’s specialized layer‑1 infrastructure allows high‑speed derivatives execution without relying on centralized intermediaries. Also, HIP‑3 allows builders to launch equity‑style perpetuals along with standard crypto derivatives.

HYPE Price Analysis: Testing a Major Trendline

The HYPE chart shows that the token is sitting just below a clear descending trendline that has capped every rally for months. Current price sits near $34.78 with Bollinger Bands at $40.38 (upper), $35.04 (mid), and $29.70 (lower).

HYPE has also bounced several times from a strong support block marked between the 29–31 range. This zone has held since early summer.

Interestingly, the RSI stands at 46.74 while the Balance of Power holds near 0.03, which means mild buyer presence.

Trendline capping HYPE rallies for months | Source: TradingView

A decisive breakout above the descending trendline, especially above the $40 region, would present the next target at $52, a possible 50% rally from current levels. This potential upward move makes HYPE one of the best crypto to buy in the current cycle.

However, if HYPE rejects from the trendline once again, price could revisit the $29 support level. Losing this support area may lead to a deeper pullback toward $24.

