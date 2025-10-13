Hyperliquid Plots Major Upgrade to Boost Perp Market Deployment

Key Notes

Hyperliquid plans to enable HIP-3 in its network upgrade on October 13.

This will enable the permissionless creation of perpetual futures markets.

HYPE price has spiked by 12.33% following the announcement.

Decentralized crypto derivatives exchange Hyperliquid is prepared to boost perp market deployment. It plans to do this with the rollout of Hyperliquid Improvement Proposal 3 (HIP-3). The development was announced by a Hyperliquid administrator in the protocol’s Discord channel, noting that the network upgrade will take place on Oct. 13, 2025.

Deploying HIP-3 on Hyperliquid

According to an announcement on its Discord channel, Hyperliquid is prepared for a major protocol upgrade. Coming with this update is HIP-3, which will enable the permissionless creation of perpetual futures markets. Users need not take any immediate action to sync with the upgrade, per the administrator’s post.

However, deployers who meet the on-chain requirements will be able to deploy perps for trading once the capacity is enabled. At an earlier date, the project had noted that HIP-3 will support builder-deployed perpetuals. This will be ‘a key milestone toward fully decentralizing the perp listing process.’

A key transition billed to follow the implementation of HIP-3 is that deployers will receive the authorization to permissionlessly launch a perp DEX on HyperCore. All they are required to do is stake 500,000 HYPE. The upgrade would also be integrated with HyperEVM for smart contracts and governance. HIP-3 also includes safeguards such as validator slashing and open interest caps.

HYPE Price Skyrocketed by Almost 13%

Following the news of the upgrade, the price of HYPE HYPE $39.97 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $10.81 B Vol. 24h: $845.33 M , the native token of the Hyperliquid protocol, has spiked significantly. CoinMarketCap data shows that HYPE is currently trading at $42.33 with a 12.33% increase over the last 24 hours. This is quite laudable considering that the broader cryptocurrency market recently faced a major downturn.

On the other hand, a $42.33 price level is a notable fall from its all-time high of $59.29, which it recorded in early trading on September 18. The fall from this height has been ongoing for the last two weeks. On Sept. 25 alone, HYPE price declined by 6% and at the time, prominent trader James Wynn noted that the Hyperliquid pain is far from over.

Key crypto industry players like Ark Invest and Cathie Wood believe that there is a prospect for the protocol. She described Hyperliquid as ’the new kid on the block,’ citing that it reminded her of Solana SOL $192.4 24h volatility: 6.2% Market cap: $105.02 B Vol. 24h: $12.18 B in the earlier days. ‘Solana has proven its worth and is, you know, there with the big boys,’ Wood said.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.