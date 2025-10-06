ASTER Price Stages Unexpected 5% Rebound on Binance Listing

Key Notes

Top cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced its listing of the Aster token.

Multiple trading pairs, such as ASTER/USDT, ASTER/USDC, and ASTER/TRY pairs, will be accessible to users.

As a result, the ASTER price surged by 2.19% after an earlier drawdown.

Following the announcement that leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance will list Aster (ASTER) on its platform, the token’s price has surged. This is not entirely unexpected, especially when a major digital asset service provider lists a token. Moreover, the broader cryptocurrency industry is experiencing a bull run, which is supporting the ASTER recovery.

Binance Lists ASTER Token With a Seed Tag

Binance recently announced its plan to list ASTER, noting that a seed tag will be added to the listing, which is scheduled to go live on October 6, 2025. This marked a significant milestone for the next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange. Binance stated that trading for ASTER/USDT, ASTER/USDC, and ASTER/TRY pairs will open at 12:00 (UTC).

Deposits will not be available until 09:00 (UTC) on the same day, while withdrawals will follow the next day at 12:00 (UTC). Noteworthy, the seed tag is applied to this token to indicate higher volatility and potential risk.

This will help users engage with the said digital asset with caution, while ensuring that the exchange is immune to any blame that may arise from users’ unwise trading.

Consequently, these users are required to undergo and pass quizzes every 90 days on either the Binance Spot or Binance Margin platforms if they intend to trade these tokens. Additionally, users are required to repeatedly agree to Binance’s Terms of Use to maintain their trading access.

Aster Price Surge with Positive Sentiment

In the wake of this announcement, the ASTER price jumped to $2.05, corresponding with a 2.18% rally within the last 24 hours.

This gain comes after an earlier drawdown brought on by claims of manipulation in its ecosystem. The token has now extended to its market capitalization and trading volume. According to CoinMarketCap data, ASTER’s market cap is currently at $3.48 billion, making it the 32nd largest cryptocurrency by this metric.

Additionally, its 24-hour trading volume has increased by 53.86% and is currently at $1.52 billion.

Apart from the recent Binance listing and the resulting price boost, Aster has had a rewarding year. Last week, its CEO Leonard revealed ambitious plans, including a proprietary Layer-1 blockchain and a buyback program. At the time, he also hinted at the potential Binance listing, which has now become a reality.

