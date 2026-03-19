A sophisticated crypto trading entity has aggressively purchased 50,706 ETH worth approximately $111.62 million across two wallet addresses, marking a significant return to the market after a prolonged period of dormancy. This large-scale acquisition, executed throughout Wednesday, represents a high-conviction bet on the asset’s current valuation range of $2,167.

The accumulation is particularly notable for its strategic timing. The same entity previously liquidated holdings in 2025 at an average price of $3,892, effectively sidestepping the subsequent market correction. By re-entering the market at an average price of $2,201, the investor has executed a calculated whale move, increasing their position size while significantly lowering their cost basis compared to the previous year’s exit.

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Ethereum On-Chain Data Reveals the Buy-Back Strategy

According to on-chain analysis by Lookonchain, using Arkham Intelligence data, the accumulation was split across two distinct addresses. The unidentified whale utilised 111.62 million USDT to secure the 50,706 ETH at an average entry of roughly $2,201. Data indicates this was the first significant activity from these wallets after 7 months of dormancy, suggesting a patient capital-allocation strategy.

https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1765435942564741491

The analytics platform attributed the funds used for this purchase to a prescient sale executed approximately one year ago. During that period, the entity sold 28,683 ETH at an average price of $3,892. The contrast in volume is distinct: the capital preserved from the sale at near-peak prices has now allowed the trader to nearly double their ETH holdings at current levels. While this entity is buying, other market participants have shown different behaviours; for instance, a separate Ethereum whale recently offloaded significant ETH holdings, highlighting the divergence in strategy among large holders during this consolidation phase.

Some initial speculation linked the wallets to ShapeShift founder Erik Voorhees due to historical transaction clusters. However, Voorhees has publicly denied ownership of these specific addresses as recently reported by The Block. Consequently, the entity remains classified as an anonymous, high-net-worth trader.

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What the Timing Reveals: A Calculated Re-Entry

The timing of this ETH accumulation suggests a ‘smart money’ reversal. By offloading assets near the $3,900 range in 2025 and re-accumulating near $2,200, the whale has effectively capitalized on a 43% price discount. This behavior is characteristic of sophisticated market participants who utilize high-volatility periods to distribute assets to retail buyers and re-accumulate during periods of capitulation or extended consolidation.

This move mirrors broader trends observed in recent weeks, where dormant wallets have reactivated to defend support levels. It indicates that despite Ethereum trading significantly below its August 2025 all-time high of $4,946, deep-pocketed investors view the current sub-$2,500 range as a value zone. This conviction persists even as Ethereum network activity hits record highs while price action lags, creating a divergence that value investors often seek to exploit.

Ethereum Price: Key Levels to Watch

(Source – TradingView, ETH USDT)

As of press time, Ether is trading around $2,168, showing a -1.6% decline over the last 24 hours. The whale’s entry average of $2,201 aligns closely with the 50-day moving average, which currently acts as a dynamic support level around $2,100. A sustained daily close below $2,150 could invalid the immediate bullish thesis, potentially exposing lower liquidity zones.

Conversely, if the buying pressure from this whale and similar entities sustains the price above $2,200, bulls will likely target the immediate resistance at $2,500. The asset remains roughly 55% down from its peak, leaving substantial room for recovery if institutional investment flows continue to stabilize the market structure.

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Market Implications of Large-Scale Accumulation

The removal of over 50,000 ETH from liquid circulation effectively reduces the immediate sell-side pressure on exchanges. When large entities move assets into cold storage or private wallets, it typically signals a long-term holding horizon rather than intent to trade short-term volatility. This accumulation coincides with a renewed interest in spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds, which saw inflows of over $138 million earlier this week.

Furthermore, regulatory clarity continues to improve, with recent SEC guidance reinforcing the commodity status of most digital assets. As institutional and private whale demand converges at these support levels, market participants will be monitoring on-chain data to see if follow-on buying occurs, or if this remains an isolated event of opportunistic re-entry.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.