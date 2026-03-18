XRP price is trading tightly around the $1.45 mark, but derivatives data suggest the asset is being magnetized by a significant cluster of options open interest at the $1.40 strike. With approximately $14.6 million in contracts concentrated at this specific level, the market is facing a classic liquidity battleground that could dictate short-term volatility as expiry approaches. The mechanics of dealer hedging around this “pin” risk often suppress price discovery until the contracts settle, creating a coiled-spring effect on the subsequent move.

This concentration represents nearly a quarter of all open XRP options on major exchanges, flagging the $1.40 level as a critical pivot point for traders monitoring the March 27 expiry.

EXPLORE: Understanding Options Market Structure and Pin Risk

XRP Options Data: What the $14M Strike Concentration Signals

(Source – Derebit, XRP USDC)

Data from derivatives exchange Deribit reveals an unusual clustering of activity at the $1.40 strike price. As of press time, traders hold approximately $6.95 million in call options and $7.69 million in put options at this level. This balanced positioning brings the total notional value of open contracts at the strike to roughly $14.6 million. Such a high concentration at a single price point typically forces market makers—the entities that facilitate these trades—to actively manage their risk exposure.

When open interest is this dense, market makers who are “short gamma” (meaning they have sold options to traders) must hedge their positions by buying the underlying asset as prices drop and selling as prices rise,, roughly around the strike price. This dynamic hedging activity creates a gravitational pull, often referred to as “pinning,” which anchors the spot price to the strike level as expiry nears. This phenomenon, common in mature fiat currency markets like EUR/USD, is becoming increasingly relevant in crypto derivatives as institutional participation grows.

The current structure creates a unique friction point. With nearly 25% of the exchange’s XRP open interest locked at $1.40, any significant deviation from this level before the March 27 expiry would require substantial spot volume to overcome dealers’ counter-cyclical hedging flows.

XRP Price Levels: Support and Resistance Around the Options Battleground

The options data provides a clear structural framework for XRP’s technical setup on the charts. A clean break above the psychological barrier at $1.50 is necessary to distance the price from the gravitational pull of the $1.40 strike. Conversely, the $1.40 level itself is now reinforced as formidable support, backed not just by technical buyers but by the mechanical hedging flows described above.

Technical indicators suggest the asset is in a consolidation phase. Recent price action has seen XRP form a triple bottom structure, a pattern that typically precedes a reversal or sustained accumulation. However, for this bullish structure to play out, XRP needs to hold the $1.40 floor. A failure here brings the $1.35 level into focus—a price point that aligns with recent futures pricing on regulated venues like Coinbase.

If the price remains pinned between $1.40 and $1.50, volatility indices (such as DVOL) would likely compress, setting the stage for an expansion move once the options expire and the dealer inventory is cleared.

DISCOVER: How Options Positioning Signals Breakouts

Two Scenarios: What Happens if XRP Breaks the Options Strike

The binary nature of options expiry presents two distinct paths for price action over the coming week.

The Bullish Scenario: If XRP sustains trade above $1.50, the put options at the $1.40 strike will likely expire worthless. This would force market makers who are short puts to buy back their hedges, potentially adding fuel to a rally. A confirmed daily close above $1.50 with rising volume would validate this thesis, opening the door to a test of the $1.60-$1.65 resistance zone. In this case, the $14.6 million “wall” acts as a launchpad rather than a ceiling.

The Bearish Scenario: Conversely, if spot selling pressure drives the price decisively below $1.40, the dynamic flips. As the price drops through the strike, market makers who sold put options would be forced to sell the underlying asset closer to expiry to hedge their increasing exposure. This mechanical selling can exacerbate the downward move, triggering a “gamma slide.” In this scenario, a loss of the $1.40 support could see XRP rapidly retest lower liquidity zones around $1.30 or even $1.25.

What XRP Traders Need to Watch for Expiry

As the March 27 expiry approaches, traders should monitor open interest on Deribit and CME Group futures spread data. The spot price’s behavior relative to the $1.40 strike will serve as a leading indicator of momentum. Additionally, the growing maturity of the XRP market—evidenced by the launch of regulated futures and the integration of institutional treasury solutions by Ripple, suggests that derivatives data is becoming a more reliable signal for spot price direction than in previous cycles.

While the $1.40 level acts as a magnet today, the resolution of this positioning will likely dictate the trend heading into April. A clean expiry without a breakdown would reinforce investor confidence in the $1.40 floor, potentially inviting fresh capital allocation from funds waiting for the event risk to pass.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.