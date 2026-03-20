Coinbase Asset Management has partnered with financial services firm Apex Group to launch a tokenized share class of its Bitcoin Yield Fund on the Base network. The initiative, announced on Thursday, introduces a permissioned on-chain structure initially available to non-US institutional and accredited investors.

By leveraging Base—Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 solution, the fund aims to streamline settlement processes, reduce operational costs, and maintain strict regulatory oversight. This move effectively migrates traditional fund administration duties to the blockchain, enabling near-instantaneous processing of subscriptions and redemptions that would typically take days in legacy systems.

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Tokenized Compliance and Base Network Mechanics

The new share class utilizes the ERC-3643 token standard, a protocol specifically designed for permissioned assets and regulated securities. Unlike standard ERC-20 tokens, which can be transferred freely between anonymous wallets, this standard enforces compliance checks directly within the smart contract code. Anthony Bassili, head of asset management at Coinbase, noted that the system integrates “identity and eligibility at the token level,” ensuring that digital shares can only be held or traded by wallets associated with verified, whitelisted investors.

This structure allows the fund to operate on a public blockchain like Base while satisfying strict Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements. The Apex Group will administer the fund, ensuring that the tokenized shares interact seamlessly with compatible platforms and custody solutions without compromising the fund’s regulatory standing. The choice of Base is strategic; the network has rapidly accrued over $5 billion in total value locked (TVL) by offering low fees and Ethereum compatibility, though it currently relies on a centralized sequencer—a trade-off often accepted by institutions prioritizing performance and support.

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Institutional Alignment with RWA Trends

Coinbase’s move mirrors a wider trend of asset managers testing the waters of on-chain finance, often referred to as Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization. The initiative aligns with recent developments where legacy institutions are seeking to tokenize everything from money market funds to physical infrastructure. For instance, the sector has seen diverse applications recently, such as the ETHZilla project tokenizing jet engines on Ethereum to democratize access to aviation leasing yields.

However, the scale of participation from major players like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton suggests this is more than an experimental phase. Just as Solana RWA tokenization values have hit new records this quarter due to high throughput capabilities, Coinbase is positioning Base as a competitor for institutional volume. By deploying a Bitcoin yield product rather than a simple treasury token, Coinbase is attempting to bridge the gap between native crypto yield generation and traditional fund structures, catering to allocators who want exposure without the operational complexity of direct DeFi participation.

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Market Implications and Forward Look

For the Base ecosystem, the arrival of regulated investment vehicles signals a diversification away from the meme coin and retail DeFi trading that drove its initial growth. It establishes the network as a viable rail for regulated financial activity, potentially increasing sticky total value locked (TVL) from institutional sources that are less mercenary than retail liquidity farmers. It also puts Coinbase in direct competition with global custodians building similar, proprietary ledgers.

Investors and analysts will be watching closely for the planned expansion of this product to US investors. Coinbase has indicated that a US-facing tokenized share class is in the roadmap, pending regulatory clarity. A successful rollout in the US jurisdiction would ostensibly validate the permissioned ERC-3643 standard as a viable vehicle for SEC-compliant products on public blockchains.

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