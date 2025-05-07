Bhutan, a South Asian country renowned for its cryptocurrency investments and mining operations, has introduced a cryptocurrency payment platform designed for the tourism sector in collaboration with Binance Pay and DK Bank.

This innovative payment system allows tourists to visit Bhutan and pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies stored in their Binance accounts. Over a hundred different cryptocurrencies are supported by the system.

Merchants in Bhutan can easily accept crypto payments by scanning a QR code on their phones. Tourists can make payments using crypto assets such as Bitcoin and stablecoins like USDC directly from their Binance accounts.

Payments are settled instantly in the local currency via DK Bank. According to Binance, over 100 businesses are already utilizing the payment system developed by DK Bank and Binance Pay.

With this system, tourists can pay for a wide range of services, including flight tickets, hotel accommodations, tour guides, and much more, as long as they have a Binance account. Binance said on X, “No need to pack your wallet — embark on a journey of innovation and inclusion with just your Binance App.”

Experience #Bhutan with the world’s first national crypto tourism payment system! Powered by Binance Pay and DK Bank, it offers seamless crypto payments for flights, hotels, local crafts, and much more. Over 100 local merchants await on this cashless adventure. @tourismbhutan… pic.twitter.com/FUYVo4HYMe — Binance (@binance) May 7, 2025

This partnership between Bhutan and Binance is the first of its kind, and has been termed the “world’s first national-level crypto tourism payment system.”

Benefits for Local Businesses

Binance believes that this new system will improve global tourism by reducing cross-border transaction fees and restricted usage of bank cards. With this payment system, local businesses are not expected to invest in an underlying infrastructure before they can accept cryptocurrencies from clients.

It also helps small businesses that may not have access to card terminals to accept payments through other means instead of solely cash.

Recently, Bhutan has consistently supported cryptocurrency. The country ranks fourth among countries with the largest BTC holdings globally, with 8,594 BTC in its reserves. Unlike other nations that have seized or purchased Bitcoin, Bhutan’s BTC reserves were acquired through mining.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.