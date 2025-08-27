REX Shares Files for BNB Staking ETF, Can BNB Hit $900?

BNB BNB $856.9 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $119.38 B Vol. 24h: $1.24 B investors have started their bullish speculations after the REX Shares announcement late Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Bloomberg’s senior exchange-traded fund analyst Eric Balchunas posted on X that REX Shares, a Miami-based ETF provider specializing in alternative-strategy investment products, has filed for the BNB Staking ETF.

Rex filing for a BNB Staking ETF, under the 40 Act a la $SSK pic.twitter.com/YFjHBEFw4y — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 26, 2025



Balchunas shared a screenshot of a filing for REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

The filing came after BNB reached an all-time high of $900 on Aug. 23. The BSC-based token soon saw a selloff to $840 and is currently trading at $858.

While the REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF can act as a major catalyst for the asset, similar to the Solana Staking ETF, BNB is still seeing weak fundamental and technical indicators.

Firstly, BSC’s decentralized finance total value locked just reached above $7.5 billion, but it’s still far away from its ATH of nearly $22 billion, according to data from DefiLlama.

The flagship protocol and decentralized exchange on the network, PancakeSwap, has been seeing between 80% and 90% lower fees and revenue over the past month. The protocol’s daily fees declined from $5.15 million on July 28 to roughly $500,000 over the past 24 hours.

This shows a notable decline in the platform’s usage.

Moreover, according to the crypto analyst known as Sloo Reviews on X, traders are currently watching the $800 to $820 zone for BNB despite the announcement from REX Shares.

BNB has pulled back to around $840 after hitting $900 recently. Technical indicators suggest a potential bearish ABCD pattern. The price is now below the 9-day moving average of $853 but still above the 50-day average near $782. Traders are watching the $800–$820 support zone… pic.twitter.com/6dwxd78tmt — Sloo Reviews 🟫🟤 (@slooreviews) August 27, 2025

The analyst hinted at the massive $1 billion BNB treasury plans by YZi Labs but claimed that the asset is “at a critical point.”

If BNB loses the $800 mark, the altcoin will likely see a strong selloff from the investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.