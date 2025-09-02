Binance Dumps XRP, Whales Strike Back With Billion-Dollar Buy

Key Notes

Whales have accumulated 340M XRP worth $962M, signaling strong conviction.

Binance is facing suspicion of deliberately suppressing XRP rallies.

XRP price consolidates in a symmetrical triangle, eyeing a breakout above $3.20.

XRP XRP $2.81 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $167.09 B Vol. 24h: $6.51 B began September on a bearish note, dropping almost 4% in the past week to trade at $2.80, losing both the 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages at $2.93 and $2.92, respectively.

According to CoinMarketCap data, in the past 24 hours, the XRP trading volume has surged 23%, indicating larger forces at play.

While XRP trades 27% below its all-time high of $3.84, analysts argue the token’s technicals and fundamentals are setting up for a run beyond $4.

Whales Step In With Confidence

In the past two weeks, major players have quietly been accumulating XRP rapidly. 340 million XRP, worth roughly $962 million, have been scooped up, of which $268 million was withdrawn directly from exchanges.

At the same time, open interest in XRP derivatives has soared past $8 billion, with funding rates flipping positive, confirming a market leaning bullish.

Coupled with the steady flow of the token into self-custody wallets, it is clear that whales are betting big on a breakout, and XRP could be the next crypto to explode.

Binance Under the Spotlight

Not everyone is convinced the recent XRP sell-off below $3 was unintentional. Traders have flagged suspicious waves of sell pressure that often coincide with Ripple’s announcements of new partnerships, corridor launches, or legal victories.

🚨 BINANCE IS DUMPING $XRP 🚨 Massive sell pressure. Sudden liquidity drains. Charts spiking red. But here’s the part the peasants don’t get: Binance isn’t just dumping crypto, they’re deliberately manipulating XRP’s price. This is a coordinated war. 🧵⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bKLzHkONk2 — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 1, 2025

Crypto market participants pointed fingers at Binance, accusing the exchange of deliberately suppressing XRP’s price to keep it overshadowed by more speculative altcoins.

No one in the industry has concrete evidence of such allegations. However, the recurring pattern has fueled suspicion that Binance may be subduing XRP’s momentum.

XRP Price Analysis: Charts Point Toward a Breakout

On the daily chart, XRP is coiling inside a symmetrical triangle, a setup that is mostly followed by volatile moves. The support at $2.80 has held firm, while lower highs continue to tighten price action toward a breakout point.

Whales just scooped 340M $XRP ($962M) in 2 weeks. ➣ $268M pulled off exchanges.

➣OI hit $8B, funding flipped positive.$XRP is coiling near support… A breakout toward $4 may be closer than most think. pic.twitter.com/PKCbAsyako — Davide (@Davide_Martini0) September 2, 2025

Analysts believe that a breakout above $3.20 could lead to a rapid surge toward $4. As reported earlier, XRP received inflows of $134 million in the last week of August, bringing the total capital added in August to $4.37 billion.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.