From $2.70 to $4? Analysts Map Out XRP’s Next Big Move

Key Notes

XRP trades at $2.79 after dropping below the $3 psychological level.

Ali Martinez says defending $2.70 and breaking $2.90 could lead to $3.70.

Liquidity mapping shows potential targets up to $4 amid a possible short squeeze.

XRP XRP $2.77 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $164.82 B Vol. 24h: $6.47 B has been under selling pressure, trading at $2.79, down 2% in the past 24 hours and 5% over the past week.

The drop below the psychological $3 level last week rattled some investors, but the sharp 72.39% surge in 24-hour trading volume points to heightened activity and possible accumulation.

Martinez: Defend $2.70, Break $2.90, Then Target $3.70

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez outlined a clear bullish price trajectory for XRP. According to his analysis, XRP must first defend the $2.70 support zone, which has been repeatedly tested in recent sessions.

The chart shared by Martinez shows that holding this level is crucial to prevent a breakdown toward $2.48 (1.272 Fib extension).

Bullish path for $XRP: – defend $2.70,

– break $2.90,

– then target $3.70. pic.twitter.com/eZbNh3ZP5C — Ali (@ali_charts) September 1, 2025

If buyers manage to sustain this defense, the next step is a breakout above $2.90, which coincides with the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement and descending trendline resistance.

Clearing this threshold could set XRP on a path to $3.14 (0.5 Fib level) and eventually toward Martinez’s upside target at $3.70 (0.236 Fib level).

The dotted path in his chart showed the stair-step nature of this potential rally, with pullbacks likely at $3.05 and $3.26 before a full breakout.

Liquidity Mapping Points to $4

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Steph Is Crypto warned traders to “be prepared,” citing liquidity concentrations extending up to the $4 level.

He explained that markets usually chase the highest liquidity, suggesting that XRP could be setting up for a short squeeze scenario. In such a case, traders betting against XRP may be forced to cover as price climbs, accelerating bullish momentum.

The fact that XRP hasn’t touched $4 since previous market cycles makes this level both technically and psychologically significant as per the analyst.

XRP Price Analysis: Momentum Indicators at a Crossroads

On the daily chart, XRP is hugging the lower Bollinger Band around $2.72, signaling oversold conditions.

The RSI sits at 41.79, below neutral 50, suggesting bearish momentum while the MACD is flat, with a slight bearish crossover, underscoring market indecision. A bullish flip here would add confirmation to Martinez’s breakout scenario.

If bulls can force a break above $2.90, the technical setup supports a rally toward $3.70 and potentially $4, where liquidity is heavily stacked, making XRP the next crypto to explode.

The CMF at -0.18 indicates capital outflows, though a recovery above zero would be an early sign of returning demand.

Overall, XRP is at a decisive juncture. Holding the $2.70 floor is important to prevent deeper losses.

Investors Flock to Bitcoin Hyper, $13.2M Raised and Counting

As XRP fights to reclaim the $3 level, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is stealing the spotlight with a presale that has already raised $13.2 million. Built to fix Bitcoin’s BTC $108 947 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $36.61 B biggest flaws, like slow transactions, high fees, and no smart contracts, HYPER offers a lightning-fast Layer 2 solution that’s scalable and secure.

Its unique virtual machine speeds up and cheapens transactions before settling them on Bitcoin’s base layer, blending efficiency with rock-solid security.

Add in massive staking rewards of up to 82%, and it’s no wonder this presale is exploding with momentum.

HYPER Tokenomics and Presale Update

The HYPER token is the main utility of the network. It is used to pay gas fees, enable staking, and access premium features within the ecosystem, making it central to Bitcoin Hyper’s growth.

Presale Details:

Ticker: HYPER

HYPER Current presale price: $0.012835

$0.012835 Amount raised so far: $13.2 million

Make sure you check out the official site of the project to stay updated with Bitcoin Hyper’s launch date. At the time of writing, only 17 hours remain before the price goes up.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.