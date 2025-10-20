Binance Founder CZ Predicts Bitcoin will Surpass Gold’s $29.67T Market Cap

Key Notes

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Binance founder and one of crypto’s most well-known figures, made a bold prediction on Oct. 20, claiming, “Bitcoin BTC $110 425 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.20 T Vol. 24h: $60.01 B will flip gold,” referring to both assets’ market capitalization. Gold has been going through an impressive rally lately, making consecutive all-time highs on a daily basis.

The prediction came in a provocative post on Monday, sharing an uncredited screenshot from CompaniesMarketCap that shows a $29.67 trillion market cap for gold versus a $2.21 trillion BTC. “I don’t know exactly when,” CZ continued, adding a disclaimer to his prediction, “but it will happen. Save the tweet.”

Prediction: Bitcoin will flip gold. I don't know exactly when. Might take some time, but it will happen. Save the tweet. pic.twitter.com/bR4Bq0JeVE — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 20, 2025

If gold’s capitalization remains the same, Bitcoin surpassing it would mean Bitcoin going up more than 10 times in price, discounting its emission rate that artificially increases the market cap by increasing the supply at a sub-1% inflation rate annually.

Changpeng Zhao’s post has generated mixed feelings among commentators on X, receiving support from some and skepticism from others. Bitcoin is often referred to as “digital gold,” although the leading cryptocurrency lacks the physical properties of the precious metal and leading commodity that have historically contributed to gold’s growing demand worldwide.

Gold Rallies While Bitcoin Struggles

Gold has several inherent physical properties that have driven its demand throughout history, particularly for uses in jewelry, currency, art, and industry. These properties stem from its atomic structure and material characteristics, making it uniquely suited for tangible applications.

Bitcoin, being a purely digital asset, lacks any physical form or properties altogether—it exists only as data on a blockchain, secured by cryptography and dependent on digital infrastructure. This fundamental difference means Bitcoin cannot replicate the tactile, aesthetic, or practical physical utilities that fueled gold’s adoption and value over millennia.

Nevertheless, BTC advocates insist on calling Bitcoin “digital gold” from a speculative perspective, referring to Bitcoin’s limited supply as a driving force for its investment appeal.

From this perspective, gold has been going through an impressive rally while Bitcoin struggles with increased volatility, recently going through a massive crash that incurred record liquidations, as Coinspeaker reported.

BTC is currently trading at $110,646 per coin, while gold is changing hands at $4,348 per ounce. Moreover, the leading commodity made five consecutive all-time highs in five days last week, from Monday to Friday. In summary, gold topped at $4,117, $4,179, $4,218, $4,330, and $4,380 each day, respectively, according to CFDs on gold by TradingView.

Bitcoin has an as yet undisputed all-time high at $126,230, achieved on Oct. 6.

Interestingly, the gold rally has increased the interest in indirect exposure to the asset from crypto whales, who have been spotted accumulating the tokenized version of gold through stablecoin products like Tether’s XAUt and the Pax Gold (PAXG) token, as covered by Coinspeaker on Oct. 15.

