Binance Futures to Allow Silver Trading as Grey Metal Shines 150% over Past Year

Binance Futures, the derivatives wing of crypto exchange Binance, is launching silver futures contracts on Jan. 7. This is the first major expansion of the platform into precious metals, moving beyond digital assets.

The new silver contract will allow traders to take leveraged positions on the silver price without owning the underlying asset or facing an expiry date. According to the Binance announcement, the product will offer leverage of up to 50x, enabling traders to control positions significantly larger than their posted margin.

The decision comes at a time when competitors like Coinbase are looking to expand their product base. Apart from crypto trading, Coinbase is also willing to offer other financial products, stock trading, and more, with the goal of becoming an everything exchange.

Silver Futures Contract Structure and Trading Terms on Binance

The silver perpetual contract will be margined and settled in Tether’s USDT stablecoin, with a minimum notional trade size of 5 USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $186.95 B Vol. 24h: $97.95 B . Funding fees will apply every four hours, capped at plus or minus 2%, to keep contract prices aligned with the spot market.

Binance said the contract will be eligible for futures copy trading within 24 hours of launch. The platform’s multi-assets mode will also allow traders to post collateral in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC $91 847 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.83 T Vol. 24h: $60.73 B , rather than USDT alone, with standard haircuts applied to manage volatility risk.

The silver launch comes after Binance’s recent introduction of gold-linked perpetual contracts. Precious metals like gold and silver have proved to be blockbuster investments in 2025, with Bitcoin and the broader crypto market struggling. This happened largely due to strong industrial demand for precious metals, inflation concerns, and fiscal uncertainty.

Now in 2026, silver is already showing greater strength, with the price exploding to $80 per ounce on Jan. 6, giving investors 13% year-to-date returns.

Amid the current macro environment, other crypto firms like Tether are also tapping into precious metals like gold. On Jan. 6, Tether introduced “Scudo,” a new unit of account for its gold-backed token Tether Gold (XAUT).

The goal is to bring fractional gold transactions and simplify payments denominated in gold. Tether said one Scudo represents one-thousandth of a troy ounce of gold, or an equivalent fraction of XAUT.

