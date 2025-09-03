Bitcoin $100K Retest: Fragile Zone Screams Caution

Key Notes

Analyst suggests that Bitcoin is risking a drop toward $107K or $103K.

Risk-Off Signal cooling suggests that downside pressure is easing.

Stablecoin reserves on Binance growing, hinting at rising buying power.

Bitcoin BTC $111 565 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $47.16 B has started a rally above $110,000 earlier today, but analysts warn that the current price setup still leaves room for a $100,000 level retest.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted on X that BTC has just touched the upper boundary of its downward channel at $110,700, which is now acting as resistance.

Bitcoin $BTC recently touched the channel’s upper boundary around $110,700, which now acts as resistance. Multiple wicks at this level signal rejection, raising the risk of a move back toward $107,200 or even $103,000. pic.twitter.com/U7ajA1O4Z1 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 3, 2025

Several rejections at this level suggest bears may still control the market. If momentum weakens, Martinez has set possible targets around $107,200 or even $103,000.

Optimism Persists Despite Fragility Zone Test

Bitcoin has been in a compression phase since its $124,500 peak, achieved on August 14. The “Fragility Zone” emerged once Bitcoin slipped below $112,000, while the breakdown beneath $110,000 placed the market at higher risk.

However, this price compression phase is now breaking down amid the ongoing bounce above $110,000.

According to data shared by Bitcoin Vector, only 9% of Bitcoin supply is now in loss, far from the heavy capitulation levels seen in past bear markets.

The Risk-Off Signal is easing and retreating toward a low-risk regime, while $BTC is breaking a price compression that has been in place since the $124.5K all-time high. Risk has unfolded as follows: 1⃣Lifeline Hold & Stabilization: BTC stays in a range ($112K–$121K); later,… pic.twitter.com/3RKll8hKSM — Bitcoin Vector (@bitcoinvector) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the Risk-Off Signal, which had spiked during recent volatility, is now cooling and moving back toward a low-risk regime. This suggests that while downside risks remain, the market has not yet been pushed into full panic selling.

Another bullish factor is the steady increase of stablecoin reserves on Binance relative to Bitcoin’s market capitalization. This indicates fresh buying power waiting on the sidelines, potentially fueling another leg upward if deployed.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,400, up 1% on the day. The cryptocurrency has seen a major price volatility this week, dropping to as low as $107,300 on Monday.

Analysts believe short-term holders remain under stress, but long-term Bitcoin price outlook remains bullish.

For now, traders are closely watching the $107,000-$105,000 support range, which served as a major bounce earlier this week.

A decisive break below could trigger deeper corrections, while a sustained recovery above $110,700 would strengthen bulls.

Bitcoin Hyper Captures Investor Attention

As Bitcoin aims to stabilize above key levels, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is generating massive buzz in its presale phase. The project has already raised $13.6M in presale funds and promises to solve Bitcoin’s biggest pain points: slow transactions, high fees, and no native smart contracts.

At the core of the ecosystem is the HYPER token, which serves as the utility asset powering the network. The presale price for HYPER currently stands at $0.012845, offering early investors a discounted entry before the next adjustment.

Token Snapshot

Ticker : HYPER

: HYPER Presale Price : $0.012845

: $0.012845 Funds Raised: $13.63 million

With only a few hours left before the next price increase, now is the perfect time to learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.