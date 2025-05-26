Key Notes

Bitcoin (BTC) regained 2%, climbing above $110K, while major altcoins like Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano saw gains of 3-4%.

Renewed optimism has got traders cautiously accumulating, with a significant cluster of short positions in BTC's $111K–$121K range.

Altcoins are back in focus, with ETH up 3.5% to $2,580 and SOL, DOGE, and ADA recovering 2-5%.

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have staged a healthy recovery, as US President Donald Trump delayed the decision of a 50% tariff on the EU to the 9th of July. While Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B

price jumped 2%, regaining above $110K, altcoins like Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B , Solana SOL $150.7 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $78.04 B Vol. 24h: $3.80 B , Dogecoin DOGE $0.18 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $27.07 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B , and Cardano ADA $0.71 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $25.55 B Vol. 24h: $547.02 M have gained 3-4% in a stronger recovery.

Following the Trump tariff announcement, a temporary easing of trade tensions sparked a rebound in digital assets. Donald Trump extended the deadline for the proposed 50% tariffs on European imports to July 9. This development also lifted US and European index futures, which gained momentum ahead of the weekly market open.

Bitcoin Price Sees Strong Volatility Over Trump Tariff Talk

After surging to an all-time high of $111,970 last week, Bitcoin came under selling pressure as Trump announced a 50% EU tariff. The ripple effect spread across the entire crypto market, with altcoins losing momentum as well.

The wave of risk-off sentiment triggered over $500 million in long liquidations across the crypto market. Futures linked to Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin suffered significant losses during the downturn.

However, the market sentiment flipped positive once again as President Donald Trump announced that he would delay the tariffs until July of next month. Jeff Mei, COO at BTSE, said:

“On the other, the speedy extension of tariff deadlines reinforces the belief that the worst is over. Traders are cautiously accumulating again.”

The $BTC liquidation heatmap reveals a significant cluster of short positions positioned above the current price. With Bitcoin trading at $110,000, thousands of short positions are stacked in the $111K–$121K range, setting the stage for a potential liquidation squeeze, noted pseudonymous analyst BATMAN.

The $BTC liquidation heatmap is loaded above the current price. Current price: $110,000. There's thousands of short positions stacked between $111K–$121K, which makes a classic setup for a liquidation squeeze. If price pushes up, expect a chain reaction of short liquidations… pic.twitter.com/KxurrAorbe — BATMAN ⚡ (@CryptosBatman) May 26, 2025

Altcoins Back On Investors’ Radar

Earlier today, along with Bitcoin, Ethereum price bounced back 3.5% to trade at $2,580 levels. However, to confirm the uptrend, it still needs to surge past $2,700. Similarly, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano are also up by 2-5%.

One altcoin that has outperformed the broader crypto market is Hypeliquid (HYPE), which surged to $40, hitting a fresh all-time high as the revenue of he decentralized derivatives trading platform shoots up significantly.

