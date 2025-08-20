Key Notes

Fidelity led withdrawals with $403 million in combined Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows.

The recent outflows come as Bitcoin price and Ethereum price saw over 8% correction over the past week.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to 44 (“Fear”) on August 20, reflecting a shift in sentiment.

US issuers of spot Bitcoin BTC $113 443 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $47.24 B ETFs, and spot Ethereum ETH $4 191 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $504.51 B Vol. 24h: $45.24 B ETFs, faced heavy outflows of more than $1 billion on Tuesday, August 19.

ETFs for both the top crypto assets saw their second-largest outflows this month. On Tuesday, Bitcoin outflows went up by more than 300% while Ethereum outflows doubled.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs See Three Consecutive Days of Outflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $523 million in outflows on Tuesday, accelerating 4 times the outflows on Monday, as per data from Farside Investors.

Similarly, Ethereum ETFs also faced heavy losses, with outflows jumping from $200 million on Monday to $422 million.

Combined Bitcoin and Ethereum funds have logged three straight days of outflows totaling $1.3 billion.

This comes along with a sharp Bitcoin price drop of 8.3%, and Ethereum price correction of 10.83% on the weekly chart.

Fidelity Investments saw the largest withdrawals on Tuesday, with $247 million exiting its Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and $156 million from the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH), for a combined $403 million in outflows.

Similarly, Grayscale also faced significant redemptions, as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) lost $116 million and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) saw $122 million withdrawn.

BlackRock remained the most stable, with its Bitcoin fund IBIT seeing no outflows and its iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) experiencing only a minor $6 million withdrawal.

Crypto Market Sentiment Flips Into “Fear” Zone

Note that the current three-day outflows in Bitcoin ETF and Ethereum ETFs come after weeks of consecutive inflows, and minor in comparison.

Senior Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted on X that Ether ETFs made Bitcoin the “second-best” crypto asset in July, as investors increasingly shifted from Bitcoin ETFs to Ether ETFs.

Ether ETFs Turn Bitcoin Into 'Second Best' Crypto Asset in July.. new from @SirYappityyapp and myself who awarded Ether ETFs as our ETF of the month for July. Normally we just pick one but the whole category caught fire pic.twitter.com/o9yql2hDHM — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 18, 2025

On Wednesday, August 20, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index shifted to “Fear,” recording a score of 44 after an extended stretch of bullish sentiment, signaling increasing caution among investors.

The broader crypto market correction continued today, with BTC and altcoins under pressure. Total liquidations reached $462 million, including $381 million in long positions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.