Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Emerges Top Crypto Gainer as Ethereum and Chainlink Prices Stumble

Key Notes

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) gained 10% over seven days, consolidating above $602 as top 20’s best performer.

Bitcoin’s retrace from $124,500 to $108,300 fueled demand for adjacent bets like Bitcoin Cash.

Ethereum and Chainlink led weekly losers, dropping 4.1% and 5.8% amid profit-taking and regulatory concerns.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price consolidated above $602 on Sunday, September 7, posting 10% gains on the weekly range and emerging as the best-performing top 20 cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The rally reflects traders seeking Bitcoin-adjacent upside as BTC price action stalled below record highs. Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,500 on August 14 but ended the month at $108,300, down 6%. Attempts to retest $120,000 in early September have failed, leaving BTC consolidating near $111,000 at press time, with a mild 2% uptick on the seven-day candle.

This performance gap has directed speculative flows into assets like Bitcoin Cash, where traders expect correlated upside without the heavy resistance levels limiting Bitcoin itself. BCH market cap now sits near $11.98 billion, supported by $326 million in 24-hour volume.

If Bitcoin remains range-bound, BCH could continue to attract capital rotation as investors diversify while maintaining exposure to positive narratives surrounding the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

Ethereum and Chainlink Emerge Top Losers as Traders Book Profits

While Bitcoin Cash price rose 10% over the past week, Ethereum (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK) led the losers among top 20 assets. ETH slipped 4.1% over seven days to trade at $4,288, while LINK fell 5.8% to $22.30 at time of publication.

Ethereum faced selling pressure after reports that a new Nasdaq ruling tightened restrictions on corporate fundraising for cryptocurrency purchases. This dampened sentiment around institutional ETH ETF inflows, and strategic reserve accumulations last week, weighing on trading volumes, which dipped at 4.4% in the past week, corresponding with the ETH price decline.

Despite maintaining a $517 billion market cap, ETH’s failure to build momentum has left it lagging peers like Solana and XRP on the weekly time range.

Chainlink’s decline follows profit-taking after last week’s surge, which was fueled by US government macroeconomic data being relayed via Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure, in partnership with Pyth Network.

The initial rally drove LINK price to multi-month peaks above $25, but as the catalyst faded, traders locked in gains over the past week, driving prices down 6% to hit $22.2 on reduced daily volume of $509 million.

Bitcoin Cash’ double-digit rally, amid active market dips in large markets like ETH and LINK highlight how fading catalysts and regulatory signals are driving short-term market rotation as broader crypto sentiment remains cautiously bullish.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.