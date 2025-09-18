Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH Enters Launchpad Zone after Fed Rate Cut – $1,000 Breakout Coming Next

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has turned bullish after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision, gaining almost 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $637.71.

Trading volume has also exploded by 169%, showing renewed interest in BCH amid a broader macro shift.

The move comes as the Fed opted for a 25 basis point cut, lowering rates from 4.50% to 4.25%.

The FOMC highlighted slowing job gains and rising unemployment as risks, but still kept projections for 50 basis points of further cuts later in 2025, though timing remains uncertain.

It’s official: For the first time in 2025, the Fed just cut interest rates by 25 basis points and “blamed” a weaker labor market. Immediately after, the US Dollar fell to its weakest level since February 2022. What’s coming next? Let us explain. (a thread) pic.twitter.com/OXeKuJYRfW — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 17, 2025

BCH Gains Post Fed Rate Cut

Rate cuts are viewed as a green light for risk assets, and Bitcoin Cash has reacted strongly, pushing into what traders are calling the “launchpad zone.”

The key support area around $600 is acting as the foundation for a potential breakout move.

If momentum continues, BCH looks set to test the $700 level in the coming weeks, with a path toward $1,000 opening up if bullish sentiment holds.

The chart shows BCH moving within a clear ascending channel since March. The latest breakout attempt above the launchpad zone suggests growing confidence among buyers.

RSI sits at 65.40, signaling strength without being overbought. The MACD has also flipped bullish, with upward momentum building.

If support holds, $700 could be the first hurdle, followed by a stretch toward $1,000, which would represent a psychological milestone and a return to levels last seen in the 2021 bull market.

A clean breakout beyond $1,000 could spark further upside, potentially sending BCH toward $1,200.

However, failure to hold the launchpad zone could see BCH retrace back to $580 or even the lower boundary of the channel near $520.

Such a move would not invalidate the overall uptrend but could delay the breakout as consolidation sets in.

Breakout Incoming?

For now, Bitcoin Cash stands at a crucial juncture. With macro tailwinds from the Fed and strong technical positioning, the $1,000 breakout looks increasingly likely.

Traders will be closely watching the next few sessions to see whether BCH can fully ignite from its launchpad zone and mark the beginning of its next major rally.

As Bitcoin Cash Climbs Higher, New Bitcoin Presale $HYPER Raises $16.5 Million

With BCH entering the launchpad zone, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is quickly gaining attention as one of the most ambitious projects aiming to expand Bitcoin’s capabilities. Its presale has already raised over $16.5 million.

What makes Bitcoin Hyper stand out is its goal of creating the first complete Layer-2 ecosystem on Bitcoin, making it possible to run memes, DeFi tokens, and NFTs directly on the Bitcoin network.

The project tackles two of Bitcoin’s biggest issues: slow transactions and high fees. By building a Layer-2 system, Bitcoin Hyper keeps Bitcoin’s security intact while adding the speed and low costs that developers and traders want.

The HYPER token powers the network. It is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and access to apps built within the ecosystem.

Early adopters are being rewarded with staking returns as high as 69% APY, making the presale especially attractive to investors.

To buy $HYPER at the current price of $0.012935, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once done, swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.